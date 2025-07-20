Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans suffer Luis Diaz blow, club yet to make move for Dutch ace, and more - July 20, 2025

Barcelona are working to improve Hansi Flick's squad before the start of the upcoming season. The German manager secured a domestic treble in the 2024-25 campaign and is looking to add more quality to his roster.

Meanwhile, the Catalans have suffered a setback in their efforts to sign Luis Diaz. Elsewhere, the LaLiga champions are yet to make a move for a Dutch full-back this year.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from July 20, 2025.

Barcelona suffer Luis Diaz blow

Luis Diaz.

Luis Diaz wants to move to Bayern Munich this summer, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg. The Colombian forward is a long-term target for Barcelona, and has been linked with a move to Camp Nou this summer as well.

Diaz finished the 2024-25 campaign with 17 goals and eight assists from 50 games for Liverpool. His contract with the Reds expires in 2027, and it is believed that the club are ready to let him go this summer.

The Catalans are in the market for a new left-forward and have been eyeing a move for the 28-year-old. Bayern Munich are in the race as well, and it now appears that they have stolen a march on the LaLiga champions.

Diaz has apparently told the Merseyside club that he wants to move to the Allianz Arena this summer. Barcelona, however, may not be too worried, as recent reports have suggested that they have agreed to take Marcus Rashford on loan.

Catalans yet to make move for Denzel Dumfries

Denzel Dumfries

Barcelona are yet to make a move for Denzel Dumfries, according to Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio. The Catalans are looking to add more cover for Jules Kounde this summer, and have the Dutchman on their radar.

Dumfries was outstanding for Inter Milan last season, registering 11 goals and six assists from 47 games across competitions. Recent reports have suggested that the 29-year-old has a €25m release clause that expires at the end of this month.

Speaking recently, as cited by Mundo Deportivo, Ausilio insisted that the Nerazzurri haven't received any former offer from the LaLiga champions for Dumfries.

“We have not received any formal approach from Barça for Denzel Dumfries. There is a release clause, that is true… but it will expire soon, and we will move on,” said Ausilio.

The Dutchman is under contract with Inter Milan until 2028.

Barcelona will have €35m option to sign Marcus Rashford permanently next summer

Marcus Rashford

Barcelona will have the chance to sign Marcus Rashford for just €35m next summer, according to SPORT. Acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano has stated that the Catalans have reached an agreement with Manchester United to sign the Englishman on loan.

Rashford is surplus to requirements at Old Trafford, and the Red Devils have been trying to offload him all summer. The 27-year-old spent the second half of last season away on loan to Aston Villa after falling out of favour under Ruben Amorim.

The LaLiga champions have now taken Rashford off Manchester United's hands. The Englishman has reportedly taken a 30% pay cut to help the deal get across the line.

