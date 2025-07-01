Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans suffer Nico Williams blow, club eyeing Serie A ace, and more - July 1, 2025

Barcelona are looking to add more quality to their squad before the start of the 2025-26 season. Hansi Flick's team are coming off a stellar campaign, where they registered a domestic treble and also reached the Champions League semifinal.

Meanwhile, the LaLiga champions have suffered a setback in their efforts to take Nico Williams to Camp Nou. Elsewhere, the Catalans are interested in a Serie A full-back.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from July 1, 2025.

Barcelona suffer Nico Williams blow

Nico Williams

Talks between Barcelona and Nico Williams' entourage have stalled, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Catalans have been in contact with the player's agent for a while regarding a move this summer.

The LaLiga champions are looking for a new left winger this year, and have reportedly identified the Spaniard as the ideal choice for the job. It was previously believed that they would trigger the player's €62m release clause on July 1.

However, it now appears that talks between Barcelona and the player's camp have hit a standstill. The player apparently wants specific guarantees of registration before agreeing to the move, given the club's poor finances.

The Catalans faced issues in registering Dani Olmo and Pau Victor last season, and William's entourage are eager to avoid such a scenario. However, the LaLiga champions can only provide verbal assurances that their finacial situation will improve, and believe Williams' demands are unacceptable.

Negotiations, as such, have broken down, prompting the 22-year-old's other suitors to take note. Bayern Munich could take advantage of the situation and prise Williams away from Athletic Bilbao this summer.

Catalans eyeing Dodo

Dodo has admirers at Camp Nou

Barcelona are among the clubs keeping a close eye on Dodo this summer, according to Calciomercato. The Catalans are looking for a new right-back to compete with and cover for Jules Kounde.

The Frenchman enjoyed a stunning 2024-25 campaign, registering four goals and eight assists from 53 games across competitions. However, there's a lack of proper backup in the squad for the 26-year-old.

The LaLiga champions want to address the issue this year, and have Dodo on their wish list. The Brazilian right-back registered six assists from 46 games for Fiorentina in the 2024-25 season, but is ready to leave this summer.

The 26-year-old, who is under contract until 2027, is unhappy with the Tuscan club's delay in offering him a new deal, and is looking for a fresh challenge. Barcelona and AC Milan are keeping a close eye on the situation, but are yet to make a formal offer for the player.

Real Betis leading Pau Victor race

Pau Victor

Real Betis are the favorites to sign Pau Victor this summer, according to Estadio Deportivo. The 23-year-old is behind Robert Lewandowski in the pecking order under Hansi Flick, and managed just two starts in the 2024-25 season.

Multiple clubs are eager to secure his signature but Real Betis have now moved ahead of the queue. The Andalusian club are proposing to buy 50% of the player's rights, while allowing Barcelona to include a affordable buy-back clause as well. The Catalans reportedly want €5m to let him go.

