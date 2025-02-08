Barcelona are putting together final preparations ahead of their LaLiga game against Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Sunday (February 9). Hansi Flick's team are third on the league table after 22 games, four points behind leaders Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, the Catalans have suffered a setback in their efforts to sign Viktor Gyokeres this year. Elsewhere, Flick wants the club to tie Frenkie de Jong down to a new deal.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from February 8, 2025.

Barcelona suffer Viktor Gyokeres blow

Viktor Gyokeres

Manchester United are leading the race to sign Viktor Gyokeres this year, according to Fichajes.net. The Swedish striker has been in red-hot form for Sporting CP of late and is also wanted at Barcelona and Arsenal.

Gyokeres has registered 34 goals and seven assists from 34 games across competitions for the Portuguese side this campaign. His efforts have already earned him admirers at the Catalans.

The LaLiga giants are apparently laying down succession plans for Robert Lewandowski, who is already in the final phase of his career. The Pole has been firing on all cylinders this season and has scored 30 goals from 32 games so far (three assists).

However, Lewandowski will turn 37 this August and is likely to slow down soon. Barcelona have identified Gyokeres as the ideal candidate to fill his shoes at Camp Nou.

However, it now appears that the Red Devils are the favorites to sign the 26-year-old, thanks to the presence of Ruben Amorim. Gyokeres enjoyed tremendous success under the Portuguese manager at Sporting CP and is likely to be open to a reunion.

Hansi Flick wants Frenkie de Jong stay

Frenkie de Jong

Hansi Flick wants Frenkie de Jong to extend his stay at Camp Nou, according to SPORT. The Dutchman's contract with Barcelona expires in 2026 and he hasn't signed a new deal yet.

The Catalans had previously offered him a new contract but retracted their proposal after the player failed to respond. The LaLiga giants have already informed the Dutchman's entourage that he will be sold unless he agrees an extension.

Recent reports have suggested that the player is drifting further and further away from Barcelona, but there has been a significant development now. It appears that Flick is a huge admirer of the 27-year-old and believes he will be an eventual starter in his team.

As such, the German has asked the Catalans to tie him down to an extension. De Jong has appeared 22 times across competitions this season, but only seven of them have been starts.

Catalans receive Joshua Kimmich boost

Joshua Kimmich

Bayern Munich director Max Eberl has stated that the club won't wait forever for Joshua Kimmich. The German midfielder's contract expires this summer and he hasn't signed a new deal yet.

It was previously suggested that Barcelona have Kimmich on their wish list for the summer. The Catalans are yet to sign a proper replacement for Sergio Busquets, and the German could be ideal for the role.

Speaking recently, as cited by Mundo Deportivo, Eberl said the Bavarians want to give the 30-year-old time to decide his future.

“Of course, we know we cannot wait forever, but we want to give Joshua some time and allow him to fully consider whether Bayern is the club he wants to continue with. I do not want to have to convince a player to sign a contract; I want him to do so with full conviction,” Eberl said.

Joshua Kimmich has appeared 32 times across competitions this season, all of which have been starts, scoring one goal and setting up nine more. However, Barcelona may not be able to afford him due to his exorbitant wage demands.

