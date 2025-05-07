Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans want Bundesliga ace, Andreas Christensen wanted in EPL, and more - May 7, 2025

Barcelona suffered a 4-3 defeat against Inter Milan at the San Siro on Tuesday (May 6 in the Champions League semifinal second leg. Goals from Eric Garcia, Dani Olmo, and Raphinha were not enough, as Hansi Flick's team bowed out with a 7-6 aggregate score.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Catalans are interested in a Bundesliga full-back. Elsewhere, Andreas Christensen could return to the Premier League this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from May 7, 2025.

Barcelona want Jeremie Frimpong

Jeremie Frimpong

Barcelona are interested in Jeremie Frimpong, according to SPORT (via Barca Universal). The Catalans are eager to sign a powerful right-back this summer, after being impressed by Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries.

Ad

Trending

The Dutch full-back was outstanding for Inter in the Champions League semifinals, with the LaLiga giants struggling to contain him. Hansi Flick believes a player of a similar profile could help his team hit a higher gear next season.

Barcelona have apparently identified Frimpong as an option for the job. The 24-year-old has registered four goals and 12 assists from 47 games this season for Bayer Leverkusen.

The Catalans are pleased with his efforts, but prising him away from the BayArena won't be easy, given the club's poor financial situation. The Dutchman is under contract until 2028, and is likely to cost a fat fee.

Ad

Andreas Christensen wanted in EPL

Andreas Christensen

Premier League clubs are ready to make a move for Andreas Christensen this summer, according to Fichajes.net (via Barca Universal). The Danish defender has struggled for game time at Barcelona due to a series of injuries.

Ad

With Pau Cubarsi and Inigo Martinez forging a solid centre-back partnership for the Catalans, Christensen is surplus to their requirements. The LaLiga giants are likely to listen to offers for him this summer, amid interest from England.

The 29-year-old already has experience of playing in the Premier League with Chelsea and can hit the ground running with a return. The player is under contract until 2026, and his departure could also be a financial boost for Barcelona.

Ad

Lamine Yamal sent Jude Bellingham-warning

Lamine Yamal

Former Liverpool midfielder Graeme Souness has advised Lamine Yamal not to follow Jude Bellingham's example. The Spanish forward has been outstanding for Barcelona this season, registering 15 goals and 24 assists from 51 games across competitions.

Ad

Still only 17 years old, Lamine is already considered the next big thing in world football. Bellingham, meanwhile, has had a disappointing campaign with Real Madrid (13 goals and 14 assists in 48 games).

In his column for The Daily Mail, Souness pointed out that his countryman's behavior has also become an issue.

"Watching Bellingham at Real Madrid lately has worried me. He had an incredible first season in Spain and seemed to be conquering the world, but now I have a bad feeling he’s not listening anymore. I hope I’m wrong, but this season has been a disappointment, and you have to question his behaviour at times,” Souness wrote (via Barca Universal).

Ad

He continued:

“He’s the perfect example of what Lamine Yamal must avoid. Without a doubt, we’re seeing the beginnings of a very special talent. At just 17 years old, he makes decisions that one would expect from much older players.”

Yamal's contract expires in 2026, but he is expected to sign a new deal once he turns 18 this summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written close to 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 19.5Million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More