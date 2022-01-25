Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Chelsea defender agrees to join Barca, Alvaro Morata's agent responds to Blaugrana links and more - 25 January 2022

Barcelona have been quite proactive this transfer window and there could yet be more incomings and outgoings this week.

The Catalans beat Deportivo Alaves 1-0 on Saturday and are currently fifth in the La Liga table. They are navigating a busy time away from the pitch as well. The next 10 days are going to be crucial for Barcelona as they look to further rejig their squad and sell some of the deadwood.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 25 January 2022.

Adama Traore holding out for Barcelona

Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore has been heavily linked with Tottenham Hotspur this January. According to SPORT, Traore has an offer from Spurs but he wants to first find out what Barcelona's stance is on signing him.

The Catalans have already signed Ferran Torres in a bid to bolster their attacking department this month. However, the impending departure of Ousmane Dembele has forced them to look for another attacker.

Traore will reportedly be available for €10 million. He is a La Masia product and has terrorized Premier League defenders with his pace and dribbling ability in recent seasons. However, he has scored just a single goal in 23 appearances so far this term.

Alvaro Morata's agent says move to Barcelona won't happen

Alvaro Morata, who is currently at Juventus on loan from Atletico Madrid, is another attacker who has been heavily linked with the Catalans. It was widely reported that if Juventus can secure a replacement, Morata will leave the club to join Barcelona.

However, Morata's agent Marco Branca has now effectively dismissed the rumours. He said (Gazzetta dello Sport (via Football Italia):

“The road for Barcelona is no longer current. Alvaro feels well in Turin and we’ll see what will happen with Atletico Madrid in the summer. I am optimistic about his future in Black and White. Like Benzema, he works a lot for the team and he wasn’t scoring many goals with Cristiano Ronaldo.”

Cesar Azpilicueta to join Barcelona in the summer

Cesar Azpilicueta is among the Chelsea players whose current contract expires in the summer. The Spaniard is reportedly set to leave the Blues as a free agent at the end of the season. According to Spanish journalist Jose Alvarez of El Chiringuito TV, the 32-year-old has agreed to join Barcelona in the summer.

He will reportedly put pen to paper on a two-year contract with the option of extending it by another year.

Azpilicueta joined Chelsea in 2012 and has since become a very important member of the squad. He is an icon of sorts at Stamford Bridge and has been much celebrated for his versatility and mentality.

With Sergino Dest failing to impress Xavi Hernandez, Barcelona have been looking for a new right-back. Azpilicueta has plenty of experience and can be a stopgap solution until they find a long-term option.

