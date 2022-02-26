Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Chelsea fail in their attempts to renew contract of Barca transfer target, Joan Laporta discusses potential Erling Haaland signing and more - 26 February 2022

Barcelona are looking to reinforce their midfield and defence in the summer transfer window and have already drawn up a shortlist of several top players.

The Catalans beat Napoli 4-2 at the San Paolo Stadium on Thursday night in the second leg of their Europa League knockout playoff clash. Barcelona have performed well in recent weeks and a sense of optimism has returned to the club under new manager Xavi Hernandez.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 26 February 2022.

Philippe Coutinho says he doesn't regret Barcelona move

Philippe Coutinho secured a dream move to Barcelona in January 2018. The Catalans signed him for €135 million. However, the Brazilian international failed to impress at the Camp Nou and is currently on loan at Aston Villa. Coutinho is likely to go down in history as the biggest transfer flop in Barcelona's history.

However, the 29-year-old has now revealed in an interview with ESPN that he does not regret swapping Liverpool for Barcelona.

"No. At certain times we have to make decisions, and one of my big dreams was to play for Barcelona.

"At that moment I decided to make that decision, but always with great affection, respect and gratitude for Liverpool and for the friendships over the years I've been in the club.

"At that moment I had a decision to make and I don't regret it."

Joan Laporta says signing Erling Haaland will be 'very difficult'

Barcelona are among the clubs that have registered an interest in Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland. The 21-year-old is almost certain to leave the Bundesliga outfit in the summer with several European giants vying for his signature.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has now called for the Camp Nou faithful to temper their expectations by revealing that signing Haaland this summer will be 'very difficult'.

Responding to a fan's question on the streets, Laporta said:

“Look, we are doing the best thing for Barça.

“We are doing everything possible to achieve that. We want to bring the best players to Barça. The thing is, you’re asking me for something that is very difficult.”

Chelsea hit dead end with Andreas Christensen's contract renewal

Chelsea centre-back Andreas Christensen has entered the final few months of his current contract. He is set to leave the West London club as a free agent in the summer. Barcelona have been heavily linked with the Danish international.

According to multiple reports, Chelsea have hit a dead end as far as contract renewal discussions with Christensen are concerned. The 25-year-old is not happy with the terms offered by the Blues and unless there is a dramatic twist in the tale, he will leave the club at the end of the season.

Barcelona are looking to bring in a ball-playing centre-back in the summer and Christensen fits the profile they're looking for. Bayern Munich are also reportedly interested in signing the Chelsea centre-back.

