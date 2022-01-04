Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Club identify Portuguese striker as Erling Haaland alternative, Barca's stance on Ousmane Dembele's contract demands revealed and more - 4 January 2022

Barcelona have kicked off 2022 with a 1-0 win over Mallorca. The January transfer window is now open and the Catalans have already secured the services of Ferran Torres from Manchester City. This is expected to be a pretty hectic month for the club as they look to bring reinforcements to the squad and get rid of some deadwood.

Samuel Umtiti refuses offers from five clubs

Barcelona are keen to offload a few players in the January transfer window. Samuel Umtiti is among those players but he has refused offers from five different clubs, according to SPORT.

Barcelona's patience is wearing thin. The Catalans were actively looking to get Umtiti off their books in the summer as well but the Frenchman was desperate to stay. The 28-year-old has angered Barcelona by rejecting a loan move to Fenerbahce by citing that he wants to move to a club where he can win titles.

Xavi wants Umtiti sold or loaned out and it is further claimed that Barcelona might even consider terminating his contract should the player reject more offers.

Ousmane Dembele wants €80 million wage package

SPORT claims that Ousmane Dembele is not happy with the latest developments at Barcelona. The Frenchman, whose current contract with the club expires next summer, is not happy with the Catalans signing Ferran Torres from Manchester City.

He seemed likely to sign an extension last week. However, Dembele has had a change of heart and has now asked Barcelona for a hefty wage package of €80 million which the club's top brass have deemed 'crazy'.

The 24-year-old is apprehensive of Barcelona's intentions. He suspects that the Catalans are attempting to extend his contract just so they can sell him for a big sum in the summer. Like Dembele, Torres can play on either wing and thus the French international is no longer indispensable.

“We still don’t know what happens with Coutinho. Of course, we need to sell players in January”. Barcelona manager Xavi: “I’m quiet and waiting for Ousmane Dembélé to make his decision. I expect Ousmane to think about Barcelona and his future”.“We still don’t know what happens with Coutinho. Of course, we need to sell players in January”. Barcelona manager Xavi: “I’m quiet and waiting for Ousmane Dembélé to make his decision. I expect Ousmane to think about Barcelona and his future”. 🔴 #FCB“We still don’t know what happens with Coutinho. Of course, we need to sell players in January”.

Barcelona eyeing Andre Silva

Barcelona have identified Portuguese striker Andre Silva as an alternative to Erling Haaland, according to Fichajes. Erling Haaland is still the number one transfer target for Barcelona but they might not be able to pursue a deal because of their financial troubles.

As a result, they are also preparing a list of alternatives as Plan B. Andre Silva is one of the strikers that has been added to the list. The 26-year-old joined RB Leipzig from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer.

He was in sublime form for Frankfurt last term, scoring 29 goals and providing 10 assists in 34 appearances across all competitions. Silva has not been at his very best this season for RB Leipzig. But has still managed to score eight goals and provide five assists in 25 appearances across all competitions.

It is claimed that Silva might be available for a sum in the ballpark of €35 million.

