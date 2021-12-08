Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Club keen to sign Atletico Madrid forward, Barca defender wants Chelsea move and more - 8 December 2021

Barcelona will square off against Bayern Munich on Wednesday night in a do-or-die Champions League encounter. They conceded their first loss of the Xavi Hernandez era against Real Betis this past weekend. The Catalans might not make it past the group stage of the Champions League if they lose against the Bavarians.

The club is also focused on the upcoming January transfer window. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 8 December 2021.

Xavi offers update on Ousmane Dembele and Jordi Alba

FC Barcelona v Real Betis - La Liga Santander

Speaking to the press ahead of Barcelona's final group stage game of the UEFA Champions League campaign, Xavi offered an update on two players. Ousmane Dembele is tipped to feature in the game. He has made a few appearances off the bench in recent games. Xavi said:

"We’ve said this many times now. He’s a very important player. When he’s 100 per cent, he can make a difference on the pitch. He’s very motivated and happy and tomorrow he has to be important.

"But the whole team, in defense and attack, there’s a lot of things we have to work together in the match. We need Dembele but we need other players too."

Xavi also added that Jordi Alba, who has recovered from a knock, is likely to play against Bayern Munich.

"Jordi had a bit of a knock against Betis. He’s back to training, we’ll see how he is tomorrow morning. It will all be about how he feels. He’s a good player who is very experienced, very motivated to play. In theory everything is positive that he will play."

barcacentre @barcacentre Xavi: "Dembélé is motivated, I see him happy and tomorrow he has to be a very important player for us. But not only him, it has to be a great performance of the whole team." Xavi: "Dembélé is motivated, I see him happy and tomorrow he has to be a very important player for us. But not only him, it has to be a great performance of the whole team."

Ronald Araujo wants Chelsea move

FC Barcelona v Levante UD - LaLiga Santander

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo has been linked with an exit in recent weeks. Due to their financial struggles, Barcelona have reportedly identified the Uruguayan international as a player they want to cash in on next summer.

As per Catalan publication El Nacional, the 22-year-old is keen to leave Barcelona in next summer's transfer window. He has his heart set on a move to Chelsea. The Catalans value him at around €40 million.

Araujo joined Barcelona in 2018 and was with the B team until his debut in 2019. He only became a mainstay in the starting lineup in the 2020-21 season under Ronald Koeman.

Barcelona keen to sign Joao Felix

Atletico Madrid v FC Porto: Group B - UEFA Champions League

Barcelona were linked with Joao Felix this summer. El Nacional now claims that the Catalans have retained their interest in the Portuguese international. Atletico Madrid had reportedly offered Felix to Barcelona but the latter were in no financial condition to pull off a move.

Felix joined Atletico Madrid in 2019 for a club record €127.2 million. However, Felix is yet to hit the heights expected of him. In 88 appearances across all competitions for the Rojiblancos, the 22-year-old has scored 20 goals and provided 11 assists.

Felix has fallen down the pecking order at Atletico Madrid and is keen to leave the club. With Antoine Griezmann's loan deal likely to be made permanent, the Catalans could try to persuade Atletico Madrid to sign off on a swap deal which will see Felix join Barcelona.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive 🚨 João Félix is considering leaving Atlético Madrid. His representatives are exploring the possibility of moving but the club are not willing to sell at the moment. His style of play does not match Diego Simeone's.



(Source: AS) 🚨 João Félix is considering leaving Atlético Madrid. His representatives are exploring the possibility of moving but the club are not willing to sell at the moment. His style of play does not match Diego Simeone's.(Source: AS) https://t.co/6WGT88p58X

