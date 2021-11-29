Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Club looking to sign Manchester United striker in January, Barca lining up move for Marseille midfielder and more - 29 November 2021

Barcelona beat Villarreal 3-1 on Saturday to win two successive La Liga matches for the first time in the 2021-22 season. A sense of optimism has returned to the club following the appointment of Xavi Hernandez as manager. The club are also preparing ahead of the January transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 29 November 2021.

Manchester City could swap Ferran Torres for Frenkie De Jong

Manchester City v Wycombe Wanderers F.C. - Carabao Cup Third Round

Several reports have claimed that Barcelona have decided to offload Frenkie De Jong to raise funds ahead of the transfer window. The Cityzens are reportedly interested in signing the Dutch midfielder.

Ruben Uria of Sport (via Sport Witness) claims that Manchester City could use forward Ferran Torres as a makeweight in a deal to sign De Jong. Torres has been impressive for Manchester City since joining the club in 2020.

He has scored 16 goals and provided four assists in 43 appearances across all competitions for the club. Torres is reportedly interested in moving back to Spain, with Barcelona being his dream destination. Uria claims that both players are worth €70 million and therefore, a straight swap might be on the cards.

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca 🚨| According to @sagonzalezbueno , Ousmane Dembélé will not renew his contract with FC Barcelona and that is why the club really wants to sign Ferran Torres. 🚨| According to @sagonzalezbueno, Ousmane Dembélé will not renew his contract with FC Barcelona and that is why the club really wants to sign Ferran Torres.

Barcelona join race to sign Boubacar Kamara

Olympique Marseille v SS Lazio: Group E - UEFA Europa League

Due to their financial troubles, Barcelona will once again be focused on the free agent market in the next summer transfer window. Marseille's defensive midfielder Boubacar Kamara is a player who has started to garner a lot of attention.

His current contract with the Ligue 1 outfit expires next summer and he has rejected all four proposals made by the club to extend it. FootMercato claims that Barcelona are the latest entrants in the race to sign him on a free transfer in the summer.

Due to the player not wanting to extend, it has also been claimed that his relationship with Marseille president Pablo Longoria is broken beyond repair. AC Milan, Juventus and Newcastle United have registered an interest in Kamara as well.

Barca want to sign Anthony Martial in January

Villarreal CF v Manchester United: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Barcelona's attack is a little depleted due to the unavailability of Sergio Aguero and Martin Braithwaite. Luuk de Jong's form hasn't helped matters either and the Catalans are looking at options to strengthen their attack in the winter.

According to Ara, Barcelona director Mateu Almeny has sounded out the possibility of signing Anthony Martial on loan in the January transfer window. The French striker has become a peripheral figure at Manchester United and has started just two games in the Premier League this term.

He has scored just one goal in nine appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils this season. The 25-year-old has also fallen down the pecking order and is currently behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani in the striking department.

But Martial still has a lot of quality and a change of environment might help him revive his career. Barcelona reportedly have 'good reports' about the player and are looking to sign him on loan in January.

