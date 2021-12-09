Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Club puts three players up for sale in January, Chelsea agree terms with Barca defender and more - 9 December 2021

Barcelona have crashed out of the UEFA Champions League after conceding a heavy 3-0 defeat to Bayern Munich. It was yet another colourless performance on an important night and the Catalans have failed to make the knockout stages for the first time in 20 years.

The club are looking to bring in reinforcements in the January transfer window. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 9 December 2021.

Thomas Muller slams Barcelona

FC Bayern München v FC Barcelona: Group E - UEFA Champions League

Thomas Muller was on target for Bayern Munich as they sunk Barcelona and knocked them out of the UEFA Champions League. The German international scored the opening goal of the game before Leroy Sane and Jamal Musiala scored one each.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Muller spoke about why the Catalans have fallen behind other European giants in recent years. He slammed Barcelona and said that it's because the Catalans just cannot cope with the intensity. He said:

”I think Barça can’t cope with the intensity. Technically, they have it all, they are great players tactically and technically. But they can’t cope with the intensity in top football.”

Chelsea agree terms with Ronald Araujo

FC Barcelona v SL Benfica: Group E - UEFA Champions League

It has been widely reported that Barcelona are prepared to cash in on 22-year-old centre-back Ronald Araujo. The Catalans are willing to sell him and Chelsea are one of the interested parties. Araujo has become a mainstay in the senior side and has started 10 matches across all competitions so far this term.

According to El Nacional (via Sportsmole), Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has already held a meeting with the player. They have reportedly been able to reach an agreement over the financial terms.

All that remains to be seen now is whether or not Barcelona will sell him in January or in next summer's transfer window.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes 🎙| #BayernBarça | Ronald Araujo: “It’s a damning result and they had chances to make it worse. We started well but they created a couple of chances and scored. Their first goal knocked our confidence.” #UCL 🎙| #BayernBarça | Ronald Araujo: “It’s a damning result and they had chances to make it worse. We started well but they created a couple of chances and scored. Their first goal knocked our confidence.” #UCL https://t.co/JdMM6gmMfu

Barcelona put star trio for sale

FC Barcelona v RCD Espanyol - La Liga Santander

Barcelona have put Marc Andre Ter-Stegen, Frenkie De Jong and Sergino Dest up for sale in the January transfer window. Gerard Romero claimed on his Twitch channel that the club is looking to raise funds by selling these three players.

Barcelona are hoping to sell Marc Andre ter-Stegen for around €40 million. They're hoping to earn €80 million through the sale of Frenkie De Jong. It's not clear how much they're expecting to recoup by selling Sergino Dest.

Ter Stegen's form has dipped in recent seasons and De Jong has not been performing at the level he is capable of. Xavi Hernandez faces an uphill task trying to turn his team's fortunes around with a largely dysfunctional squad that's full of players who are out of form.

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca

[🥇] 🚨🚨| Sergiño Dest and Frenkie De Jong will also be placed in the transfer market by FC Barcelona. @gerardromero [🥇] 🚨🚨| Sergiño Dest and Frenkie De Jong will also be placed in the transfer market by FC Barcelona.@gerardromero [🥇]

