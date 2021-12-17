Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Club set to agree deal for Manchester City forward, Xavi wants to sign former Barca defender and more - 17 December 2021

New Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has endured a tough start to his return to the Camp Nou in a new capacity. The Catalans relinquished the lead twice as they played out a 2-2 draw with Osasuna last Sunday.

Barcelona were also knocked out of the Champions League prior to that after suffering a 3-0 defeat against Bayern Munich in their last group stage match.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 17 December 2021.

Barcelona to offload Yusuf Demir in January

According to Diario Sport, young forward Yusuf Demir might leave Barcelona in January. He is currently on loan from Rapid Wien. Barcelona can sign him permanently for €10 million but they are reportedly not keen on doing that. The Catalans reportedly want to cut the loan deal short and offload him next month.

It has also been rumoured that Barcelona will be obligated to sign the 18-year-old if he plays more than 45 minutes in 20 or more matches. The Austrian has not featured regularly for Barcelona in recent times.

Bundesliga clubs like Bayer Leverkusen, Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing Demir permanently. He is yet to score a goal or provide an assist after making nine appearances across all competitions for the Catalans this season.

Xavi wants to sign Marc Bartra

Barcelona have been extensively linked with multiple top forwards in recent weeks. Sergio Aguero's retirement leaves Barcelona thin up front with Martin Braithwaite and Memphis Depay also sidelined with injuries.

But the Catalans are not just looking to bolster their attack. According to SPORT. Xavi wants to bring reinforcements to his backline as well and has identified former Barcelona defender Marc Bartra as a potential signing. The Catalans have already made first contact to sound out the possibility of a deal.

He rose through the ranks of La Masia and spent six years in the senior side before leaving in 2016.

Bartra is currently an important player for Real Betis. The 30-year-old reportedly views Xavi as a mentor from his Barcelona days and this is reportedly set to tip the scales in Barcelona's favour.

Ferran Torres to Barcelona '90% done'

Manchester City v RB Leipzig: Group A - UEFA Champions League

It was reported earlier this week that Barcelona and Manchester City have agreed a deal in principle for Ferran Torres. El Chiringuito now claims that the deal is 90% done. Manchester City's director of football, Txiki Begiristain, reportedly had a meeting with his Barcelona counterpart, Mateu Alemany, earlier this week.

It is further claimed that the Catalans will pay €50 million + €5 million in add-ons for the Spanish international. Torres, who is currently sidelined with a foot injury, was the top scorer in the recently concluded UEFA Nations League.

In 43 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City since joining in the summer of 2020, he has scored 16 goals and provided four assists.

