Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Erling Haaland wants to join Barca, Wolves looking to sign Blaugrana midfielder and more - 8 March 2022

Ferran Torres starred as the Catalans produced a thoroughly professional performance to come back from behind to beat Elche 1-2 over the weekend. The win takes them to third in the La Liga table and things are starting to look up for the Catalans under new manager Xavi Hernandez.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 8 March 2022.

Barcelona to offer €3.5 million per annum deal to Ajax full-back

Barcelona are set to ramp up their efforts to sign Ajax right-back Noussair Mazraoui. The 24-year-old has scored five goals and provided four assists in 28 appearances across all competitions so far this season.

His current contract with the Eredivisie giants expires this summer. As such, Mazraoui is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. According to Fichajes, the Catalans are interested in the Moroccan international.

They are aware that Dani Alves is unlikely to play beyond 2023 and are on the lookout for a replacement. As per the report, Barcelona are willing to offer a five-year contract worth €3.5 million per annum to Mazraoui.

— @mundodeportivo Barça will be looking to overhaul the defence in the summer window. The signings of Christensen and Azpilicueta are close, and the club remain interested in Noussair Mazraoui. The arrival of Gayà for the left back position depends on his contract situation. Barça will be looking to overhaul the defence in the summer window. The signings of Christensen and Azpilicueta are close, and the club remain interested in Noussair Mazraoui. The arrival of Gayà for the left back position depends on his contract situation.— @mundodeportivo https://t.co/p0qLYe8HI2

Wolverhampton Wanderers want Riqui Puig

Riqui Puig has become a peripheral figure at Barcelona and is likely to leave the club at the end of the season. The academy graduate has garnered attention from plenty of sides, including Wolverhampton Wanderers, according to Diario Sport.

Wolves reportedly enquired about Puig last summer and remain interested in the 22-year-old. Although there are plenty of potential suitors for the midfielder, Barcelona are likely to do a deal with Wolves. This is because the Catalans are interested in signing Adama Traore in the summer.

Traore is currently on loan with the Catalans and Barcelona have the option of signing him permanently for €30 million. However, they don't want to shell out so much money to sign him and will look to set up a swap deal of sorts with Wolves where Puig is also included.

Erling Haaland wants Barcelona move

Erling Haaland is the most sought-after striker in Europe right now. He is expected to leave Borussia Dortmund in the summer and several European giants, including Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester City, have been linked with him.

According to Spanish journalist Alex Pintanel, Barcelona are willing to fight tooth and nail to sign Haaland. Manchester City are the most financially well-placed among his potential suitors to sign him. However, it is understood that the player's agent Mino Raiola wants to push for a move to Barcelona.

Sport claims that Haaland himself wants to play for Barcelona. The Norwegian international believes in Xavi's projects and believes it is centered around players. It is further claimed that the club's representatives have already contacted the player's camp and are confident that he wants to come to the Camp Nou in the summer.

“The advantage is that everyone wants to come to Barça”, he added via Barça president Laporta when asked about Erling Haaland: “I can't talk about players because otherwise we'll raise the price. Directors know what Xavi wants”.“The advantage is that everyone wants to come to Barça”, he added via @barcacentre Barça president Laporta when asked about Erling Haaland: “I can't talk about players because otherwise we'll raise the price. Directors know what Xavi wants”. 🇳🇴 #FCB“The advantage is that everyone wants to come to Barça”, he added via @barcacentre. https://t.co/urXUfvM69f

