Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Frenkie de Jong ready for renewal, Catalans eyeing EPL ace, and more - March 25, 2025

Barcelona are preparing to lock horns with Osasuna in the league on Thursday, March 27, at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. Hansi Flick's team are leading the LaLiga title race after 27 games this season.

Meanwhile, Frenkie de Jong is ready to commit his future at Camp Nou. Elsewhere, the Catalans are eyeing a Premier League midfielder.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from March 25, 2025.

Frenkie de Jong ready for renewal

Frenkie de Jong

Frenkie de Jong is willing to sign a new deal with Barcelona, according to The Athletic. The Dutch midfielder has been linked with a move away from Camp Nou for a while, but a transfer hasn't materialized yet.

De Jong's contract expires in under 18 months, further adding to speculation regarding his future. It now appears that the Catalans are keen to tie him down to a new deal before the start of the new season.

The 27-year-old has cemented his place in Hansi Flick's team following a series of impressive performances. He has forged a stellar partnership with Pedri in the middle of the park and has become indispensable for Barcelona of late.

Frenkie de Jong has registered two goals and one assist from 29 games across competitions this season. The player is settled at Camp Nou and wishes to continue his association with the club.

Flick holds him in high regard and considers him a key part of the future. It was previously believed that the Dutchman has a strained relationship with the club.

However, that is all water under the bridge now, and both parties are eager for a renewal. Talks are ongoing, and while no breakthrough has been reached yet, De Jong is ready to sign a new deal.

Barcelona eyeing Sandro Tonali

Sandro Tonali

Barcelona have set their sights on Sandro Tonali, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Italian midfielder has caught the eye with Newcastle United this season, registering three goals and two assists from 35 games across competitions.

The Catalans have had their eyes on Tonali since 2020, and are planning to make a move this summer. The LaLiga giants are apparently readying a €60m offer for the 24-year-old, but that might not be enough to convince the Magpies.

Newcastle United consider Tonali an indispensable part of of their future plans. The player is under contract until 2028, so the club are under no pressure to let him go. The Magpies will only consider a deal for an exorbitant fee, which could rule out Barcelona from the race.

Wojciech Szczesny ready to extend his stay at Camp Nou

Wojciech Szczesny

Wojciech Szczesny has decided to stay at Barcelona beyond his current contract, according to journalist Adria Albets. The Polish custodian came out of retirement in October to help the Catalans deal with Marc-Andre ter Stegen's injury.

Szczesny has done very well so far, registering eight clean sheets in 16 games across competitions. The club are pleased with his efforts on and off the pitch, and are ready to tie him down to an extension.

The former Juventus custodian is also willing to commit his future at Camp Nou. A one-year extension with the option of a further year has already been discussed by the two parties.

