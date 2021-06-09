Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: German midfielder open to Barca move, Club to sell two centre-backs to fund Aymeric Laporte transfer and more - 9 June 2021

Barcelona are looking to reinforce their midfield and have now received a major boost in their pursuit of a German international.

Barcelona's worrisome financial condition has forced them to look at the free-agent market this summer. So far, they have done a great job and have signed the likes of Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia. But they have suffered a major setback recently.

One of their top targets, Georginio Wijnaldum, has reportedly opted to join Paris Saint-Germain after the Ligue 1 outfit offered him double the salary the Catalans did.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 9 June 2021.

Barcelona hoping to announce Memphis Depay's signing on Friday

Memphis Depay is one of the most sought-after free agents this summer transfer window. He has been on the radar of several European giants but Barcelona have been favourites to land him.

On the back of Fabrizio Romano reporting that the Catalans have tabled an improved three-year contract to Depay, Sport claims a deal is set to be signed. It is claimed that Barcelona are hoping to wrap up the deal as soon as possible.

They are hoping to announce Depay's signing on Friday right before the commencement of Euro 2020. Ronald Koeman reportedly admires Depay and was keen to sign him last summer.

But he couldn't get a deal over the line as Barcelona were not in a position to meet Lyon's asking price for the former Manchester United forward.

Barcelona to sell two defenders to sign Laporte

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is devising a plan to sign Manchester City centre-back Aymeric Laporte. Barcelona cannot afford to sign new players without offloading some of their deadwood and furnishing some funds through their sales.

According to AS, Laporta is looking to sell Samuel Umtiti and Clement Lenglet in order to facilitate a move for the Spanish centre-back. Veteran defender Pique will be staying on at the club while Oscar Mingueza and Ronald Araujo have enjoyed impressive breakout seasons at the Camp Nou.

Umtiti and Lenglet have been deemed surplus to requirements by Ronald Koeman and Barcelona are looking for potential suitors for the duo.

Barcelona 'plan to sell two centre-backs' to fund Aymeric Laporte transfer from Man City #mcfc https://t.co/4CLKzc8OXC pic.twitter.com/TIjAwUPRhx — Manchester City News (@ManCityMEN) June 9, 2021

Ilkay Gundogan open to Barcelona move

Barcelona are exploring alternatives after missing out on Georginio Wijnaldum. El Chiringuito's Jose Alvarez claims Ilkay Gundogan is open to a move to the Camp Nou.

However, Barcelona will still struggle to get a deal over the line due to their financial problems. Gundogan was Manchester City's top scorer in the Premier League in the 2020-21 season.

Pep Guardiola is unlikely to sell him unless the player himself pushes for a move. It remains to be seen whether or not Gundogan will force an exit out of Manchester City right after his best season at the club.

🎙@FabrizioRomano on @podcastherewego: "Barcelona were inquiring about Gundogan 🇩🇪 as new midfielder. Atm there's no agreement or advanced with Man City. Barcelona are talking with people around Gundogan." #FCBlive #MCFC pic.twitter.com/bpPCq29AcC — RouteOneFootball (@Route1futbol) June 9, 2021

