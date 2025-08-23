Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Hansi Flick open to Marc Casado exit, Catalans planning €200m move in 2026, and more - August 23, 2025

Barcelona travel to the Ciutat de Valencia on Saturday, August 23, to face Levante in LaLiga. The reigning Spanish champions arrive at the game in good spirits, having secured a 3-0 win over Mallorca last weekend.
Meanwhile, Hansi Flick has given his green signal to Marc Casado's exit this summer. Elsewhere, the Catalans are willing to break the bank for two players in 2026.
On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from August 23, 2025.
Hansi Flick open to Marc Casado exit
Hansi Flick is ready to allow Marc Casado to leave this summer, according to SPORT. The Spanish midfielder is not indispensable to Barcelona's plans after falling behind Frenkie de Jong in the pecking order in the second half of last season.
Meanwhile, the Catalans will soon have the talented Marc Bernal back from the ACL injury he suffered at the start of last season. With Pedri, Gavi, and Dani Olmo also in the mix, Casado's time at Camp Nou could come to an end this summer.
The 21-year-old remains heavily linked with an exit, given that a sale could help the Catalans' finances. The LaLiga champions are planning to hold talks with Casado's representatives in the coming days to address his future.
Although he is highly regarded at the Camp Nou, there are concerns that the youngster could struggle for chances this season. The Spaniard wants to stay and fight for his place under Hansi Flick, but the German manager remains open to his exit. Recent reports have suggested that Wolverhampton Wanderers, Bournemouth, West Ham United, Marseille, Atletico Madrid, and Real Betis are among his suitors.
Barcelona planning €200m move in 2026
Barcelona are planning to spend €200m on Julian Alvarez and Alessandro Bastoni next summer, according to Fichajes. With the presidential elections scheduled for next year, Joan Laporta is eager to make two statement signings.
The LaLiga champions have struggled to sign players this year, but things are expected to improve in 2026. Barcelona are planning to hand Hansi Flick a massive war chest to upgrade two crucial positions.
Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez has been identified as the ideal replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who recently turned 37 years old. A new defender also remains on the agenda following Inigo Martínez's departure this summer to Al-Nassr.
Inter Milan strongman Alessandro Bastoni has emerged as a priority target for the job. However, the Catalans will have to turn to player sales to open up salary space and raise funds for the new signings.
Catalans will not consider Fermin Lopez exit
On Hansi Flick's behest, Barcelona will not consider Fermin Lopez's exit this summer, according to SPORT. The Spanish midfielder's future remains unclear at the moment, and he is wanted in the Premier League.
Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly keen to prise Lopez away from Camp Nou. With a couple of €80m proposals on the table, the Catalans could be tempted to let him go to address their poor finances.
However, Flick is adamant that the player will not leave. The German manager is willing to accept no further arrivals this summer, provided that the 22-year-old stays.