Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Hansi Flick open to Marc Casado exit, Catalans planning €200m move in 2026, and more - August 23, 2025

Barcelona travel to the Ciutat de Valencia on Saturday, August 23, to face Levante in LaLiga. The reigning Spanish champions arrive at the game in good spirits, having secured a 3-0 win over Mallorca last weekend.

Ad

Meanwhile, Hansi Flick has given his green signal to Marc Casado's exit this summer. Elsewhere, the Catalans are willing to break the bank for two players in 2026.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from August 23, 2025.

Hansi Flick open to Marc Casado exit

Marc Casado

Hansi Flick is ready to allow Marc Casado to leave this summer, according to SPORT. The Spanish midfielder is not indispensable to Barcelona's plans after falling behind Frenkie de Jong in the pecking order in the second half of last season.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, the Catalans will soon have the talented Marc Bernal back from the ACL injury he suffered at the start of last season. With Pedri, Gavi, and Dani Olmo also in the mix, Casado's time at Camp Nou could come to an end this summer.

The 21-year-old remains heavily linked with an exit, given that a sale could help the Catalans' finances. The LaLiga champions are planning to hold talks with Casado's representatives in the coming days to address his future.

Ad

Although he is highly regarded at the Camp Nou, there are concerns that the youngster could struggle for chances this season. The Spaniard wants to stay and fight for his place under Hansi Flick, but the German manager remains open to his exit. Recent reports have suggested that Wolverhampton Wanderers, Bournemouth, West Ham United, Marseille, Atletico Madrid, and Real Betis are among his suitors.

Barcelona planning €200m move in 2026

Julian Alvarez

Barcelona are planning to spend €200m on Julian Alvarez and Alessandro Bastoni next summer, according to Fichajes. With the presidential elections scheduled for next year, Joan Laporta is eager to make two statement signings.

Ad

The LaLiga champions have struggled to sign players this year, but things are expected to improve in 2026. Barcelona are planning to hand Hansi Flick a massive war chest to upgrade two crucial positions.

Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez has been identified as the ideal replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who recently turned 37 years old. A new defender also remains on the agenda following Inigo Martínez's departure this summer to Al-Nassr.

Inter Milan strongman Alessandro Bastoni has emerged as a priority target for the job. However, the Catalans will have to turn to player sales to open up salary space and raise funds for the new signings.

Ad

Catalans will not consider Fermin Lopez exit

Fermin Lopez

On Hansi Flick's behest, Barcelona will not consider Fermin Lopez's exit this summer, according to SPORT. The Spanish midfielder's future remains unclear at the moment, and he is wanted in the Premier League.

Ad

Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly keen to prise Lopez away from Camp Nou. With a couple of €80m proposals on the table, the Catalans could be tempted to let him go to address their poor finances.

However, Flick is adamant that the player will not leave. The German manager is willing to accept no further arrivals this summer, provided that the 22-year-old stays.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over seven years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9500 articles for the website, and has garnered close to 21 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More