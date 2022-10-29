Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Iniesta says Messi returning to Barca is a possibility, Blaugrana hoping to pip Real Madrid to the signing of Brazilian wonderkid and more - 29 October 2022

Barcelona are already preparing plans for the next couple of transfer windows.

Barca signed a number of world-class players and also managed to clear much of the deadwood at the club this past summer transfer window. They are now laying the groundwork for future transfer windows.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 29 October 2022.

Xavi insists he has the confidence of Barcelona board

Following their early exit from the Champions League, there is plenty of pressure on Barca head coach Xavi Hernandez. Lack of Champions League football will hit Barcelona quite hard at a financial level.

But speaking to the press ahead of their trip to Valencia, Xavi revealed that he continues to be backed by the Barca board. He said (via Goal):

"We will not stop working and I notice total confidence in the project. It is not what we expected. We have very high expectations and we have lost the Champions League.

"We are not in a good situation, we have to put up with the criticism and continue working. Patience and calm. I have the trust of the president, the board, Mateu and Jordi. I have no choice but to continue working."

Barca hoping to pip Real Madrid to the signing of Endrick

Barca are hoping to further bolster their ranks over the next couple of transfer windows. They have been planning for the long-term and had identified 16-year-old Palmeiras midfielder Endrick as a potential signing. Endrick is viewed as one of the finest talents that Brazil has produced since Neymar.

However, recent reports suggested that Real Madrid may have overtaken Barca in the race to sign the teenager and are prepared to submit a bid for him. However, according to SPORT, Barca remain hopeful of beating their arch-rivals in the race to sign Endrick.

The Catalans will need to wait until the summer transfer window to come to an agreement with Palmeiras. They are currently focused on the winter transfer window and are looking to sign a right-back and a defensive midfielder.

But Barcelona are aware of Real Madrid and PSG's interest in Endrick. They reportedly have a good relationship with Endrick's camp and remain hopeful of signing him.

Andres Iniesta says Lionel Messi returning to Barca is a possibility

Andres Iniesta, who spent a number of glorious years at Barca with Lionel Messi, believes that the latter returning to the Camp Nou is a possibility. The pair have won a total of 32 trophies together at Barcelona.

Messi is in the final year of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain and will become a free agent next summer if he doesn't sign an extension.

Speaking to TYC Sports, Iniesta said:

"The Lionel Messi of before and the one of now is different from all. He is number one. The only thing he has done is grow, improve himself, and make his teammates better. A team with Messi has a very important point to achieve victories and titles. I haven't seen anyone do the things he does.

"Going back to Barcelona is never easy, but Leo can come back, it's still a possibility."

