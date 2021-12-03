Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Joan Laporta reveals Barca's stance on Ferran Torres, Club to battle Real Madrid for RB Salzburg star and more - 3 December 2021

After beating Villarreal 3-1 in their latest outing to make it successive wins for the first time this La Liga season, Barcelona are preparing to take on Real Betis on Saturday.

A sense of optimism has returned to the club following the appointment of club legend Xavi Hernandez as head coach. The club are also looking at ways to strengthen once the January transfer window opens.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 3 December 2021.

Barcelona looking to sign four players on free transfers next summer

Chelsea FC v Juventus: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Due to their financial troubles, Barcelona were forced to focus on the free agent market last summer. They did a good job too, signing the likes of Memphis Depay, Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia on free transfers. Next summer's transfer window is not going to be a whole lot different for the Catalans.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have prepared a shortlist of players they will look to sign on free transfers next summer. The list includes Manchester United's Edinson Cavani, Chelsea pair Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta and Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Joan Laporta confirms Barcelona's interest in Ferran Torres

Manchester City v Wycombe Wanderers F.C. - Carabao Cup Third Round

Young Manchester City forward Ferran Torres is one of the players who has been extensively linked with Barcelona. Club president Joan Laporta has now confirmed the club's interest in the Spaniard. The 21-year-old was the top scorer for Spain in the recently concluded UEFA Nations League.

He is currently sidelined with a fractured foot. In an interview with TV3, Joan Laporta discussed Barcelona's interest in Torres.

“He [Torres] is one of the players we have in our sights, but there are many others. You have to wait and see how everything goes. Xavi has asked us to reinforce the squad and we are going to try to do so, but at the moment we do not have a salary margin to do it.

“Therefore, at this moment it is not possible but we must let the sports management work.”

Ferran Torres has scored 16 goals and provided four assists in 43 appearances for Manchester City across all competitions since joining the club in 2020.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Guardiola on Ferrán Torres/Barça deal to @spbajko : “You have to go to Txiki or the agent of Ferrán, or Barça, I’m not the guy to talk about it. We call some players from other clubs when we’re interested, so I can understand. I would prefer not but it is what it is”. 🔵🇪🇸 #MCFC Guardiola on Ferrán Torres/Barça deal to @spbajko: “You have to go to Txiki or the agent of Ferrán, or Barça, I’m not the guy to talk about it. We call some players from other clubs when we’re interested, so I can understand. I would prefer not but it is what it is”. 🔵🇪🇸 #MCFC https://t.co/MxPIAPjMHT

Barcelona to battle Real Madrid for Karim Adeyemi

VfL Wolfsburg v FC Salzburg: Group G - UEFA Champions League

Arch rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid will battle to sign German prodigy Karim Adeyemi, according to SPORT. The 19-year-old has been extremely impressive for RB Salzburg this season. He has scored 15 goals and provided two assists in 25 appearances across all competitions for the Austrian outfit this term.

His exploits have already earned him a call-up to the German national side. Adeyemi also scored on his debut for Die Mannschaft. As a result, Adeyemi has become the most sought-after teenage sensation in the world of football.

Real Madrid are the latest big club to be credited with an interest in Adeyemi. Los Blancos see the 19-year-old as a cheap alternative to Erling Haaland.

