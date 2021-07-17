Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Juventus to offer midfielder in swap deal for Miralem Pjanic, Premier League club interested in Barca forward and more - 17 July 2021

Barcelona are looking to sell some of their high-earning stars and they might be able to strike a great swap deal with Juventus.

Barcelona are reportedly yet to register their latest signings due to financial troubles. The Catalans also need to offload several of their players if they are to extend Lionel Messi's contract. The club's wage bill is also way above the La Liga salary limit presently and a lot of decisions need to be made soon.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 17 July 2021.

Barcelona meet with four senior players to discuss wage cuts

According to Sport, Barcelona have reportedly met with four of their senior players regarding another pay cut. The Catalans are in desperate need of cutting their wage bill and implementing wage cuts is part of the plan.

Barcelona sporting director Mateu Alemany has sat down with the agents of Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Sergi Roberto. Alemany is hopeful that senior players will accept the wage cut proposal and help the club find a way out of their current financial crisis.

The report further adds that the players had already rejected a proposed 40% salary cut. It remains to be seen whether they'll agree to the reduced terms now.

Wolverhampton Wanderers enter race for Martin Braithwate

Martin Braithwaite has been deemed surplus to requirements at Barcelona following the arrival of Memphis Depay and Sergio Aguero. He is one of the players who is tipped to leave the Camp Nou this summer.

The Danish striker scored just seven goals and provided four assists in 42 appearances across all competitions in the 2020-21 season. But he was still lauded for his teamwork and relentlessness.

According to Sport, Wolves have identified Braithwaite as a potential signing. This could mean that both Rafa Mir and Patrick Cutrone could be shipped out by Wolves this summer. However, Wolves are currently not the favourites to sign Braithwaite, who starred in Denmark's run to the semi-finals of Euro 2020.

Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United are leading the race for the 30-year-old.

Juventus to offer Aaron Ramsey in exchange for Miralem Pjanic

Miralem Pjanic swapped Juventus for Barcelona last summer but he had an extremely underwhelming debut season at the Camp Nou. He made just 12 starts for Barcelona across all competitions in the 2020-21 season and is not part of Koeman's plans for the future.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus want to bring Pjanic back to Turin and are willing to offer Aaron Ramsey in exchange for him. Pjanic is reportedly keen to return to Juventus and reunite with Massimiliano Allegri, under whom he had his best years in the Italian top-flight.

The report, however, also adds that Ramsey might not tempt Barcelona due to his high wages.

