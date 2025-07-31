Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: LaLiga ace confirms renewal, Robert Lewandowski not looking to leave, and more - July 31, 2025

Barcelona travel to the Seoul World Cup Stadium on Thursday, July 31, to face Seoul FC in their next pre-season game. The Catalans arrive at the game on the back of their 3-1 win over Vissel Kobe over the weekend.

Meanwhile, a LaLiga defender has confirmed that he is set to extend his stay with the Spanish giants. Elsewhere, Robert Lewandowski is not planning to leave Camp Nou this year.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from July 31, 2025.

Jules Kounde confirms renewal

Jules Kounde

Jules Kounde has confirmed that he will extend his stay at Camp Nou. Recent reports have suggested that the player has agreed a new deal with Barcelona until 2030.

Kounde was outstanding under Hansi Flick last season, flourishing in an unconventional right-back role. Even though he is naturally a center back, the 26-year-old didn't look out of place in the position.

Kounde ended the campaign with four goals and eight assists from 53 games across competitions. His efforts helped the Catalans win the league, the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa de Espana.

The Frenchman's future was subject to speculation this summer, with Manchester City reportedly planning to move for him. However, the LaLiga champions have always considered him indispensable to their plans and a transfer looks unlikely.

Speaking recently, as cited by Jijantes FC, Jules Kounde confirmed that he will sign a new deal soon.

“Everything is ready for me to renew until 2030 when we return to Barcelona. It’s been fast,” said Kounde.

The Frenchman's present contract runs until 2027.

Robert Lewandowski not looking to leave Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski is not planning to leave Barcelona this summer, according to journalist Tomasz Wlodarczyk. Recent reports have suggested that clubs from Saudi Arabia are eyeing the veteran striker with interest.

Lewandowski has been outstanding for the Catalans since arriving in 2022 from Bayern Munich. The Polish striker racked in 42 goals from 52 games last season, but his contract expires in 2026.

The player is set to turn 37 next month, and the LaLiga champions are already laying down succession plans for the future. However, Wlodarczyk now says that a move is not on the cards this summer, as the player is eager to see out his contract.

Barcelona are also preparing for the upcoming season with Robert Lewandowski firmly in their plans. A move to the Middle East, however, could materialize next summer.

Saudi Arabia eyeing Ferran Torres

Ferran Torres

Saudi Arabia are planning to secure the services of Ferran Torres this summer, according to Jijantes FC. The Spaniard was a key figure for Barcelona last season, and has turned heads in the Middle East.

While he was not a regular starter, Torres played an important role under Hansi Flick, and ended the campaign with 19 goals and seven assists from 45 games. Clubs from Saudi Arabia are now ready to prise him away from Camp Nou this summer.

They are apparently offering the 25-year-old a three-year deal worth €60m to convince him to move. They are also willing match the Catalans' asking price for the player. However, Ferran Torres has no desire to leave the LaLiga champions right now.

