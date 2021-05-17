Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Laporta picks new manager for Barca, Club to battle Real Madrid for French defensive prodigy and more - 17 May 2021

The Barcelona board have reportedly made a decision on Ronald Koeman's future and have picked his replacement. But the 'timing' of it is an issue.

Barcelona's La Liga title challenge has officially come to an end after the Catalans suffered a 2-1 defeat against Celta Vigo on Sunday. Barcelona's downward spiral in the last few weeks of La Liga has cost them the title and manager Ronald Koeman's job hangs in the balance.

There's a lot going on at the club ahead of what is expected to be a busy summer transfer window. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 17 May 2021.

Ronald Koeman says it's impossible for Barcelona to play without Lionel Messi

Barcelona were dealt yet another disappointing result in what has been a difficult few weeks. The Catalans fell to a 2-1 defeat against Celta Vigo on Sunday. They have won only one of their last five matches. The club have a lot of issues to address as well with Lionel Messi's contract renewal the chief among their problems.

Speaking to the press after the loss, Koeman discussed the importance of Lionel Messi, who has scored 30 league goals for Barcelona this term.

“He has scored 30 goals in La Liga and has given us many points in La Liga. It's a question for Leo. For my part and the club, let's hope he stays with us. Because if Leo's not here, we have a doubt who's going to score the goals.”

Barcelona to battle Real Madrid and Arsenal for Ismael Doukoure

Ismael Doukoure (pic cred: SportsBuzz)

As per Defensa Central, both Barcelona and Real Madrid are interested in securing the services of 17-year-old French defensive prodigy Ismael Doukoure. Arsenal are also reportedly keeping tabs on the youngster, who has made rapid strides since breaking onto the first team setup at Ligue 2 side Valenciennes.

Doukoure, who rose through the ranks in the LOSC Lille youth setup before switching to Valenciennes' academy, has made 22 appearances for the senior side this season.

Real Madrid's chief scout Juni Calafat has identified Doukoure as a future star. Calafat played a major role in bringing the the likes of Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo Goes to Real Madrid. Both Real Madrid and Barcelona are looking to overhaul their backline in the summer and are looking at long-term options.

Laporta picks Xavi as Ronald Koeman's successor

Xavi Hernandez

Multiple reports claim Joan Laporta and co. are ready to sack Ronald Koeman. As per reports from RAC1, Joan Laporta and his board are 99% convinced about sacking Ronald Koeman at the end of the season.

The report claims that although Koeman has done a decent job as Barcelona boss given the turbulent times during which he assumed office, the president believes that the Catalans' capitulation in the La Liga title race stems from the Dutchman's shortcomings as manager.

(🌕) BREAKING: Barcelona has already 99% decided to dismiss Ronald Koeman after the season ends. He isn’t Joan Laporta’s main choice. The only thing that would keep Koeman at the club next season is if the club is unable to find a replacement. @EsportsRAC1 #FCB 🇳🇱🚨🚨 — Reshad Rahman ✆ (@HagridFCB) May 16, 2021

According to Sport, Laporta sees Xavi Hernandez as the ideal candidate to take over from Ronald Koeman. However, Xavi signed a new two-year deal with Qatari club Al Sadd just last week and the same was officially announced by the club last Wednesday. Hence, Laporta is not sure about when they can get Xavi on board.

Laporta believes that Xavi can have an impact similar to what Pep Guardiola had at the club during his four-year stint from 2008-2012.

Barcelona have opened talks with club great Xavi Hernández over replacing Ronald Koeman as head coach. (Source: ARA Esports) pic.twitter.com/ACWxqvoMkw — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) May 16, 2021