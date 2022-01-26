Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi wants Barca return, Club reach agreement to sign AC Milan star in the summer and more - 26 January 2022

Despite their financial problems, Barcelona have been actively making moves in the January transfer window.

The Catalans beat Deportivo Alaves 1-0 on Saturday and are currently fifth in the La Liga table. They are navigating a busy time away from the pitch right now. The next few days are going to be crucial for Barcelona as they look to further rejig their squad and sell some of the deadwood.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 26 January 2022.

Yusuf Demir says he was sad to leave Barcelona

Yusuf Demir joined Barcelona last summer on a season-long loan deal from Rapid Wien. However, after failing to impress, the youngster's loan spell was cut short and he returned to his parent club earlier this month.

The 18 year old failed to score or record an assist in nine appearances for Barcelona this term. Thus the Catalans decided to cut his loan deal short as otherwise they'd have had to pay €10 million as per a clause in his contract.

Speaking to Sport, Demir has now opened up about how he took it.

“I left Barca sad, but I matured and I became a professional. I saw that here people are happy for me and that made me happy too..

“I want to play, enjoy myself and have fun. I am hungry to win everything. My objective is to be first, it won’t do to come second.”

Barcelona reach verbal agreement with Franck Kessie

AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie's current deal expires this summer. He is set to become a free agent in the summer. The Ivory Coast international currently has the freedom to enter into a pre-contract agreement with any club.

According to Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari, the Catalans have reached an agreement with Kessie over a move in the summer. The Rossoneri were keen to extend his contract but couldn't match the player's wage demands.

Since joining AC Milan in 2017, Kessie has made vital contributions to the side and has become a key member of the squad. In 21 appearances across all competitions this term, he has scored five goals and provided one assist.

Lionel Messi wants Barcelona return

Lionel Messi has not exactly been at his best since joining Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona last summer. The Catalans have struggled too and had to sack Ronald Koeman earlier in the season.

As per reports from El Chiringuito TV, Messi is unhappy in Paris and wants to return to his former club. Barcelona's doors will reportedly remain open to Messi but there are apprehensions over their capacity to shoulder his wages.

In 12 Ligue 1 appearances this term, the 34 year old has scored just a single goal and has provided five assists. But he has done much better in the Champions League, with five goals in five appearances.

Messi frequently visits Catalonia, as per reports, and was seen hanging out with Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba this Monday.

