Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Liverpool eyeing Frenkie de Jong, Catalans want Arsenal ace, and more - February 20, 2025

Barcelona are leading the LaLiga title race after 24 games, ahead of second-placed Real Madrid on goal difference. Hansi Flick's team will next lock horns with Las Palmas at the Gran Canaria on Saturday, February 22.

Ad

Meanwhile, Liverpool are interested in Frenkie de Jong. Elsewhere, the Catalans are keeping a close eye on an Arsenal midfielder.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from February 20, 2025.

Liverpool eyeing Frenkie de Jong

Frenkie de Jong

Liverpool have set their sights on Frenkie de Jong, according to TEAMtalk. However, the player will have to take a pay cut to complete a move to Anfield.

Ad

Trending

De Jong's contract with Barcelona expires at the end of next season and he has yet to agree to an extension. He is one of the highest earners at Camp Nou and reportedly pockets €19 million per year in wages.

The Catalans are eager to remove his salary from their wage bill and want him gone this summer. The LaLiga giants want €35 million for his services, which Liverpool consider a fair price.

Ad

However, the Reds cannot afford the 27-year-old's exorbitant wages and want him to accept a reduced pay package. Interestingly, Juventus are also in the race, although they are also reluctant to match De Jong's wages. The Dutchman, meanwhile, wants to stay at Barcelona and see out his contract.

Barcelona want Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey

Barcelona are planning a Bosman move for Thomas Partey this summer, according to Caught Offside. The Ghanaian midfielder's contract with Arsenal expires at the end of this season and he hasn't been offered a new deal yet.

Ad

Partey has appeared 37 times across competitions this season for the Gunners, registering three goals and three assists, 31 of which have been starts. The Catalans are pleased with his efforts and want him at Camp Nou this year.

The LaLiga giants remain in financial distress and are eyeing cost-effective options in the market. Partey's contract situation makes him a lucrative target, but Barcelona could face competition from Juventus in the race.

Ansu Fati backed to turn career around

Ansu Fati.

Former Barcelona academy player Rodri Sanchez has backed Ansu Fati to turn his career around at Camp Nou. The Spanish forward is a forgotten man under Hansi Flick and has registered just eight appearances across competitions this season.

Ad

Speaking to the press, as cited by Barca Universal, Sanchez was full of praise for his former La Masia teammate.

“Ansu is a very young boy who has had a couple of serious injuries and bad luck post-surgery. He has tremendous quality and an ease of facing the goal, but after the injuries, it is very difficult to regain that confidence. Even more so if you do not have enough minutes to prove your worth,” said Sanchez.

Ad

He continued:

“Ansu is a great person and a great player who, surely, will perform again at a great level, even if it is very complicated by the competition that there is in the club and the few minutes he has had to date.”

Recent reports have suggested that the Catalans are ready to let Fati go.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback