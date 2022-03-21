Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Liverpool to rival Barca for AC Milan forward, Club changes stance on Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland and more - 21 March 2022

Barcelona have been heavily linked with quite a few high-profile attackers but the form they're in, it doesn't look like their attacking department needs bolstering.

Barcelona thumped Real Madrid 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu in the last El Clasico of the season. The Catalans were simply unstoppable as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang bagged a brace while Ronald Araujo and Ferran Torres got on the scoresheet as well. Things are looking up for Barcelona once again.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 21 March 2022.

Xavi says Barcelona expected a tougher game from Real Madrid

After starting the game on a decent note, Real Madrid were played out of the park by their bitter rivals Barcelona. The Catalans have showcased great form under Xavi Hernandez in recent weeks and the manager was ecstatic with the result in the Clasico.

Speaking to the press after the game, he said (Sport):

“We were expecting a harder match. I am very happy because of what this win means for barcelonismo, it can change the dynamic in the future. We looked to play behind Madrid’s midfield. We played with character and bravery. I asked the players not to lose silly balls because Madrid live for them.

“We had the game under control. We pressed high, won the ball back in their half. I think we were superior and could have scored more goals. This is the path to follow and the perfect model of play to compete. The players are enjoying themselves, we’re a family in the dressing room.

“I am very proud, very happy. It’s a day to enjoy. It was spectacular, Barça are coming back. There has not been a lot of joy recently, above all in Clasicos. And as well as coach, I am a fan. We will celebrate it.”

Barcelona 37

Barcelona to cool interest in Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been in sublime form for Barcelona since joining the club in January. He has scored seven goals and provided an assist in seven appearances across all competitions for the Catalans so far. The Gabonese international's form has been a huge blessing for Barcelona.

Before and after his arrival, Barcelona have been linked with multiple high-profile strikers. Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland are chief among those players. But as per Sport, Barcelona have now changed their plans and have decided to cool their interest in both Lewandowski and Haaland thanks to Aubameyang's form.

Liverpool to battle Barcelona for Rafael Leao

AC Milan forward Rafael Leao has garnered interest from plenty of top clubs all across Europe. As per Calcio Mercato, Liverpool are the latest to register an interest in the 22 year old.

The Portuguese international has scored 11 goals and provided six assists in 33 appearances across all competitions for the Rossoneri so far this season. Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are also interested in Leao, who is valued at around €50 million.

His current deal expires only in 2024 and therefore, AC Milan will look to recoup as much money as they can through his sale. It is also claimed that Leao is not against extending his stay in Milan and if the offer is generous enough, he is open to signing an extension.

