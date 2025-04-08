Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Manchester City offer €275m for Catalans ace, Ansu Fati set to leave, and more - April 8, 2025

Barcelona are putting together final preparations ahead of their Champions League quarterfinals first leg against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday, April 9, at home. The LaLiga giants arrive at the game having dropped points against Real Betis over the weekend in the league.

Meanwhile, Manchester City have submitted a massive offer for the services of a Catalans ace. Elsewhere, Ansu Fati has decided to end his stay at Camp Nou this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from April 8, 2025.

Manchester City offer €275m for Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal

Manchester City are ready to break the bank for the services of Lamine Yamal this summer, according to Fichajes. The Spanish forward has emerged as the next big thing in football, and his contract with Barcelona expires in 2026.

The Catalans are already planning to tie him down to a new deal as soon as he turns 18 this summer. However, that has done little to curb speculation regarding the teenager's future.

Yamal had been outstanding for the LaLiga giants this season, registering 13 goals and 19 assists from 42 games. He remains indispensable under Hansi Flick, but Manchester City are ready to tempt Barcelona by offering €275m for his services.

The Catalans are aware that the Spaniard is a generational talent and would prefer to hold on to him. Club president Joan Laporte has previously revealed that they turned down a €200m offer from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for their prized asset. However, given their financial issues, the LaLiga giants could be tempted to consider the massive offer.

Ansu Fati set to leave

Ansu Fati.

Ansu Fati has decided to leave Barcelona this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Spanish forward is a forgotten man at Camp Nou and has registered just one start this season under Hansi Flick.

Fati has managed eight appearances across competitions and is yet to register a goal contribution. Despite his struggles, the 22-year-old was wanted by Borussia Dortmund, Porto, Ajax, and Besiktas in January.

However, Fati opted to stay and fight for his place at Barcelona. Unfortunately, his situation has failed to improve, and the player has now decided that he wants to pursue a new adventure. He is no longer part of Hansi Flick's plans, and the Catalans are likely to let him leave.

Barcelona set for Frenkie de Jong talks

Frenkie de Jong

Barcelona are planning to sit down with Frenkie de Jong to discuss a new deal, according to SPORT. The Dutch midfielder's contract expires at the end of next season, adding to speculation regarding his future.

De Jong has been a regular under Hansi Flick in recent weeks and is happy at Camp Nou. Despite rising interest in his services, the 27-year-old has no desire to leave.

The Catalans are also pleased with his efforts and want to keep him at the club. Ali Dursun, the player's agent, is now planning to sit down with the Catalans' sporting director, Deco, to chalk out a renewal this week.

The LaLiga giants have already presented the player's camp with a new deal with his current salary, but including performance-based bonuses. Frenkie de Jong, however, is yet to respond.

