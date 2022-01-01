Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Manchester City to offer centre-back in exchange for Frenkie De Jong, Chelsea interested in Barca star and more - 1 January 2022

Barcelona sit seventh in the La Liga table as we head into 2022. New manager Xavi Hernandez has endured a rocky start to his managerial reign. He has his work cut out trying to turn his side's fortunes around after a rough start to the new season.

The Catalans are set for a busy January transfer window as well. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 1 January 2022.

Xavi discusses Ousmane Dembele contract situation

Ousmane Dembele and Barcelona are reportedly at loggerheads over the terms of a new contract. The Frenchman is not happy with the terms offered by Barcelona and it looks like he might be set to leave the club next summer.

Speaking to the press ahead of Sunday night's game against Mallorca, Xavi said:

“I am not disappointed with Dembélé. It is a negotiation and the representatives do what they do. We, the club, have a very clear position and I keep waiting for Dembélé to make a gesture.

“I have spoken with Dembélé again and I hope the positions will come closer. He is a capable player who can help us a lot. We need him and he must know that this is a great opportunity for him that he cannot miss out on.”

Chelsea interested in Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen

As per El Nacional, Chelsea will look to sign Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen. Edouard Mendy has been impressive for Chelsea and played a crucial role in their 2020-21 Champions League triumph.

Despite some of his emphatic performances, he has committed quite a few blunders this season. As a result, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is not a big fan of Mendy and wants to bring Barcelona number one Marc-Andre ter Stegen to Stamford Bridge.

The German international's form has dipped in recent seasons. A few years back, he was one of the best goalkeepers in the world. Barcelona are reportedly also looking to offload Ter Stegen and are looking at Ajax's Andre Onana as a potential replacement.

Manchester City ready to swap Aymeric Laporte for Frenkie De Jong

Quite a few players have moved from Manchester City to Barcelona in recent times. Sergio Aguero, Eric Garcia and Ferran Torres joined the Catalans within the last year and reports suggest that Aymeric Laporte could soon enter that list.

According to SPORT (via El Nacional), Manchester City are interested in Frenkie De Jong. At the same time, Barcelona have also been keeping tabs on Aymeric Laporte. The Spanish defender has earned his place back in Pep Guardiola's starting lineup after falling down the pecking order last term.

As per the report, Barcelona will need to pay somewhere in the ballpark of €60 million to sign Laporte in the summer. However, it is also suggested that a swap deal could be agreed between the two clubs. Both De Jong and Laporte have similar transfer market valuations and the two sides could work out a straight swap.

