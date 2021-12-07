Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Manchester City ready to accept Barca's €45 million bid for attacker, Club makes Manchester United striker a top target and more - 7 December 2021

Barcelona will take on Bayern Munich on Wednesday night in a do-or-die Champions League encounter. They were dealt the first defeat of the Xavi Hernandez era by Real Betis this past weekend. The Catalans might not make it past the group stage of the Champions League if they lose against the Bavarians.

The club is also focused on the upcoming January transfer window. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 7 December 2021.

Barcelona in advanced talks to sign Cesar Azpilicueta

Watford v Chelsea - Premier League

Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta is on course to become a free agent at the end of the season. The Spaniard's current contract expires next summer and he will be free to enter into a pre-contract agreement with any club of his choosing from January 1.

Due to their financial troubles, the Catalans will once again be looking to make the most of the free agent market. Catalan publication El Nacional claims that Barcelona are now in advanced talks to sign the 32-year-old

Xavi Hernandez is reportedly pushing for Azpilicueta to be signed up. As a result, club president Joan Laporta has okayed a move for the Chelsea defender. Azpilicueta can play as a right-sided centre-back in a three-man defence and he can play as a right-back as well.

Edinson Cavani is a serious option for Barcelona in January

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - Premier League

The lack of a proven goalscorer has become a real issue for Barcelona. Martin Braithwaite and Sergio Aguero have been sidelined and Luuk de Jong has been poor. Consequently, the burden of goalscoring has fallen on Memphis Depay, but it's clear as day that the Dutchman needs more support in that department.

Mundo Deportivo claims that Barcelona are seriously considering a move for Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani in January. The Uruguayan international is facing intense competition for a starting berth at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have a plethora of attackers like Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood to name a few. Cavani is reportedly waiting to figure out if he is part of new manager Ralf Rangnick's plans.

If things don't work out favourably for him in Manchester, Cavani will reportedly be keen to join Barcelona. Since joining United in the summer of 2020, Cavani has scored 18 goals and provided six assists in 47 appearances across all competitions.

Barça Buzz @Barca_Buzz



• The club is worried about the poor scoring record.



• Signing Cavani is feasible as he is out of contract next summer and wants to join Barça.

🇺🇾



🔄 (CAVANI): Barcelona consider signing a #9 urgent and Edinson Cavani is a serious option.

• The club is worried about the poor scoring record.

• Signing Cavani is feasible as he is out of contract next summer and wants to join Barça.

Via (🟢): @ffpolo [md]

Manchester City ready to accept Barcelona's bid for Ferran Torres

Manchester City v Wycombe Wanderers F.C. - Carabao Cup Third Round

According to Mundo Deportivo, Manchester City are ready to accept Barcelona's €45 million bid for Ferran Torres. The Premier League giants have reportedly slapped a €60 million price tag on Torres but see Barcelona's offer as a reasonable one.

The report adds that despite their financial woes, the Catalans might be able to rope in Torres in January. The player has also reportedly told Pep Guardiola that he wants to leave.

Torres, who was the top scorer in the recently concluded UEFA Nations League, is currently out with a fracture in his right foot. He has also scored 16 goals and provided four assists in 43 appearances for the Cityzens since joining the club in the summer of 2020.

Manchester City now ask for 60 million euros for Ferran Torres, while Barcelona offer 45. The distance is not insurmountable, and the player will try to put pressure to facilitate his departure in January. [md]

Edited by Shambhu Ajith