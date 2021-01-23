Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Manchester City star offered to Barca, Four clubs interested in signing Blaugrana winger and more- 23 January 2021

Barcelona have been offered the chance to sign two world-class players in the summer.

Barcelona are eagerly waiting for the new president to be elected. They're unlikely to make any moves this month even though Ronald Koeman has said that he would like to add reinforcements to his side in January.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 23 January 2021.

Ronald Araujo opens up on Barcelona's defensive problems

Ronald Araujo

Barcelona's young centre-back Ronald Araujo has opined that Barcelona make mistakes that could be easily avoided. Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Araujo opened up on Barcelona's problems at the back.

He said:

“We are committing mistakes that we should not commit. The defenders talk a lot between themselves and with the coach and working hard we know the results will come. We will put up a fight in the league.

“I am working hard to have chances and I am happy to take advantage of them, and that they have confidence in me, that I can play and help the team. A player who is playing is always happy. Things are going well but I have to keep working as there is still a lot to learn and experience to pick up.”

Four European giants interested in Ousmane Dembele

Ousmane Dembele (right)

Ousmane Dembele's Barcelona career has been blighted by injuries. Though he is one of the most talented youngsters around, Dembele has not exactly settled down at the Camp Nou.

According to Sport, European giants like Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Juventus have all registered an interest in the Frenchman. Dembele's current contract will expire next year and as such, there is a possibility that Barcelona will look to cash in on him this summer.

Unless Barcelona tie him down with a fresh contract, he will leave next summer. As such, Barcelona are in a tricky situation as this summer will be the last chance to furnish some funds by selling him.

David Alaba and Sergio Aguero offered to Barcelona

Sergio Aguero

Mundo Deportivo claims that Barcelona have been offered the chance to sign Bayern Munich left-back David Alaba and Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero as free agents in the summer.

Barcelona are in a poor condition financially owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and are expected to explore the free-agent market in the summer. Aguero and Alaba are two of the most high-profile players who are nearly certain to become free-agents in the summer.

Barcelona could use both players but their significantly high wages might become a stumbling block.