Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Manchester City want Barca midfielder, Ilaix Moriba responds to Ronald Koeman criticism and more - 21 August 2021

Tensions are on the rise in the Barcelona camp as the club tries to ramp up efforts to trim their wage bill.

Barcelona still have a lot of work to do before the close of the summer transfer window. The club kicked off the post-Lionel Messi era with a promising performance in a 4-2 win over Real Sociedad. They will take on Athletico Bilbao on Saturday night.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 21 August 2021.

Barcelona forward Memphis Depay recalls Manchester United struggles

Memphis Depay had a forgettable stint at Manchester United before he hit his stride at Olympique Lyon and truly announced his arrival. The Dutchman made 53 appearances for the Red Devils after joining in 2015, scoring just seven goals and providing six assists.

Depay has now revealed that senior players at the club believed in him but Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho, the managers he worked under, weren't convinced.

Speaking to El Periodico (via The Metro), Depay said:

"I’ve thought a lot about why it went wrong. The first season I had to adapt and it didn’t go well compared to my time at PSV.

"I lost a bit of confidence and I lost the confidence of Van Gaal and his staff. It was hard for me. The following season I felt like I had more experience, but they changed the coach."

Depay added that Mourinho didn't want to give him a chance.

"Jose Mourinho came and I fought to get into the team but I think the idea of giving me a chance was never in his head. He never gave me an opportunity. Never.

"I went to his office but it changed nothing. It was a very difficult period, I felt that I was training well and the players themselves did not understand it.

‘[Paul] Pogba and Zlatan [Ibrahimovic] told me: “Why don’t you ever play?” For me that was the confirmation that I had no chance. And I realised that I didn’t want to be in a big club without playing."

Ilaix Moriba responds to Ronald Koeman criticism on social media

Ilaix Moriba's contract situation has become a cause for concern for Barcelona. The player's camp and the club's representatives have been at odds over the terms of a new contract. Barcelona are reportedly put off by Moriba's demands. Ronald Koeman has now reiterated the same.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the weekend clash against Athletic Bilbao, Koeman said:

“I spoke with him two or three weeks ago. More as a person than as a coach. His (Moriba’s) situation is horrible. My advice is that money is not the most important thing at this stage of his career.

“It is playing games. I am very disappointed because it is not the most important thing.”

In response to the scathing comments of his manager, Moriba posted a story on his Instagram which carried the line, "Thousands of rumours and nobody knows the truth.”

Moriba's camp is yet to speak out on the topic and we've only heard from Barcelona's representatives up until now. It'll be interesting to get the lowdown on what really is going on with respect to the contract negotiations.

Ilaix Moriba has offer to join Manchester City

Cristina Cubero has written in her column for Mundo Deportivo (via Inside Futbol) that unsettled Barcelona midfielder Moriba has been offered the chance to join Manchester City. The 18-year-old has been sent to train with the reserves after he refused to sign a new deal at the club.

Cubero claims that Manchester City, Chelsea and RB Leipzig have all offered Moriba a route out of Barcelona. But Manchester City are only planning to sign him on a free transfer next summer. Moriba's current contract with Barcelona expires next summer.

If Moriba refuses to sign a new deal, he will be forced to train with reserves for the entirety of the season.

