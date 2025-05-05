Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Manchester United eyeing Ronald Araujo, Catalans want Atalanta ace, and more - May 5, 2025

Barcelona are putting together final preparations ahead of their UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg against Inter Milan at the San Siro on Tuesday, May 6. The tie remains evenly poised following the 3-3 draw last week at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Ad

Meanwhile, Manchester United have set their sights on Ronald Araujo. Elsewhere, the Catalans are interested in an Atalanta forward.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from May 5, 2025.

Manchester United eyeing Ronald Araujo

Ronald Araujo

Manchester United are planning to take Ronald Araujo to Old Trafford this summer, according to The Peoples Person via reports in Spain. The Uruguayan defender signed a new contract with Barcelona in January this year until 2031, but his future remains up in the air.

Ad

Trending

Araujo missed the first half of the season with a hamstring injury, before returning to action at the turn of the year. He has since registered 22 appearances across competitions, 15 of which have been starts.

The Catalans have a settled center back pairing of Pau Cubarsi and Inigo Martinez, and could be open to Araujo's departure this summer. The LaLiga giants remain under financial distress and are likely to turn to player sales to address the situation.

Ad

The Uruguayan reportedly has a €65m release clause in his deal, but Barcelona could let him go for a proper fee this summer. The Red Devils have a fragile financial situation themselves. However, Manchester United are hoping to generate a cash inflow by winning the Europa League this season and securing passage to the Champions League. That could help fund a move for Araujo.

Barcelona want Ademola Lookman

Ademola Lookman

Barcelona have identified Ademola Lookman as a possible alternative to Nico Williams, according to Fichajes.net. The LaLiga giants are planning to add a left-winger to their roster before the start of the new season and have their eyes on Nico Williams.

Ad

However, the Athletic Bilbao forward is likely to cost a fortune, while he also has admirers at multiple clubs across the continent. The situation has forced the Catalans to seek alternatives and Lookman has popped up on their radar.

The Nigerian forward has been quite impressive for Atalanta this season, registering 19 goals and seven assists from 38 games across competitions. Lookman is under contract with the Serie A side until 2027, but is likely to leave this summer amid a strained relationship with manager Gian Piero Gasperini.

Ad

Barcelona are keeping a close eye on his situation and are considering a move this summer. Lookman is expected to cost around €35m, which makes him cheaper than Williams.

Eliesse Ben Seghir wants Camp Nou move

Eliesse Ben Seghir

Eliesse Ben Seghir has his heart set on a move to Barcelona, according to Diario Sport. The Moroccan forward has caught the eye with Monaco this season, registering nine goals and four assists from 44 games.

The 20-year-old already has suitors at clubs across Europe, but would prefer to move to Camp Nou instead. Ben Seghir is apparently a huge fan of Neymar and the Catalans' style of play. He is under contract with the French side until 2027, but could be on the move this summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written close to 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 19.5Million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More