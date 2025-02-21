Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Manchester United ready to offer €80m for Catalans ace, club set Clement Lenglet price, and more - February 21, 2025

Barcelona are putting together final preparations ahead of their LaLiga tie against Las Palmas on Saturday, February 22, at the Gran Canaria. Hansi Flick's team will arrive at the game on the back of a hard-fought 1-0 win over Rayo Vallecano earlier this week.

Ad

Meanwhile, Manchester United are ready to break the bank for a Catalans defender. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants have set their asking price for Clement Lenglet.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from February 21, 2025.

Manchester United ready to offer €80m for Jules Kounde

Jules Kounde

Manchester United are ready to offer €80m for Jules Kounde, according to Fichajes. The French defender has been outstanding for Barcelona this season, covering in a right-back position under Hansi Flick.

Ad

Trending

Kounde has registered three goals and seven assists from 37 games across competitions, 34 of which have been starts. He has been indispensable for the Catalans so far and has already earned admirers in the Premier League.

Chelsea have had their eyes on Kounde for a while, and the Red Devils have now joined the fray. Ruben Amorim wants to shore up the backline this summer, and is enticed by Kounde's versatility.

The Portuguese head coach apparently believes that the 26-year-old could be a fine fit for his tactics. However, Manchester United are currently in disarray, languishing on 15th place in the Premier League table.

Ad

As such, Kounde may not be too eager to move to Old Trafford right now. The player is under contract until 2027, so Barcelona are under no pressure to let him go as well.

Barcelona set Clement Lenglet price

Clement Lenglet

Barcelona want €10m to let Clement Lenglet leave, according to SPORT. The Frenchman moved to Atletico Madrid last summer on a season-long loan.

Ad

Diego Simeone is apparently pleased with the player's efforts and has asked the club to tie him down to a permanent deal. The Catalans are well-stocked at the back and have no place for the 29-year-old. As such, they are ready to let him go this summer.

Real Betis in contact with Catalans regarding Vitor Roque future

Vitor Roque

Real Betis sporting director Manu Fajardo has revealed that the club are in talks with Barcelona regarding Vitor Roque's future. The Brazilian forward joined the Andalusian club last summer on a season-long loan.

Ad

Recent reports have suggested that Palmeiras want to sign him before the transfer window ends in Brazil on February 28. The 19-year-old has dropped down the pecking order at the Benito Villamarin following Cucho Fernandez's arrival and is apparently open to the move.

Speaking to Movistar, as cited by Mundo Deportivo via Barca Universal, Fajardo expressed a desire to keep Vitor Roque at the club.

“Yesterday, there was a call from FC Barcelona. The relationship between the two clubs is excellent, and as of today, nothing suggests otherwise,” said Fajardo.

Ad

He continued:

“Yes, he is a player who has shown, when given the opportunity, that he can perform at a very high level immediately. He has a bright future ahead of him, and hopefully, he can stay with us. The boy has not made any statements. He is very professional and very honest.”

The Brazilian has registered seven goals and two assists from 32 games this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback