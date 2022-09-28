Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Messi to return to Barca next summer on one condition, Blaugrana transfer target's release clause to rise to €90 million and more - 28 September 2022

Lionel Messi is in the final year of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain and has not ruled out a return to his former club Barcelona.

Barca will be extremely happy with the business they've conducted in the summer transfer window. They roped in several world-class players and also managed to offload much of the deadwood at the club. They are now preparing for future transfer windows.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from September 28, 2022.

Hector Bellerin ruled out for 3-4 weeks with an injury

Barcelona's injury issues continue to mount. According to Spanish journalist Toni Juanmarti, Barca right-back Hector Bellerin suffered a leg injury in training on Tuesday and is now set to miss out for three to four weeks.

The club released an official statement on the same.

“Hector Bellerin has reported difficulties with the soleus in his left leg during Tuesday morning’s training session. On Wednesday, the defender will undergo a series of tests to determine the full extent of the trouble.”

Bellerin is the third Barca defender to be injured during this international break. Ronald Araujo and Jules Kounde picked up injuries with their respective national teams over the past week.

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona LATEST NEWS | Tests carried out this morning have confirmed that Héctor Bellerín has a left soleus injury. He is out and his recovery will determine his availability. LATEST NEWS | Tests carried out this morning have confirmed that Héctor Bellerín has a left soleus injury. He is out and his recovery will determine his availability. https://t.co/8bIJ2PomKl

Barca transfer target Martin Zubimendi's release clause to rise

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding Barcelona defensive midfielder Sergio Busquets' future. The 34-year-old's current deal with the club expires this summer and he has been heavily linked with MLS outfit Inter MIami.

Barca are looking at potential replacements and have reportedly identified Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi as a transfer target. He has done a solid job in defensive midfield for Real Sociedad. The 23-year-old is currently tied to La Real until the summer of 2025.

As per the terms of his current contract, he has a release clause of €60 million. However, Mundo Deportivo claims that Real Sociedad are preparing a new contract for Zubimendi, whereby his release clause will rise to €90 million.

Lionel Messi won't return to Barcelona if Pique is at the club - reports

Lionel Messi signed a two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain when he joined them in the summer of 2021. His current deal expires next summer and Messi is reportedly not keen to extend his stay in the French capital.

According to Spanish journalist Marc Marba (via La Porteria), this will be the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's last season at the Parc des Princes. Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez is happy to welcome him back to the Camp Nou and Messi has not ruled out the possibility of a return.

However, Marba claims that the 35-year-old won't return to Barca if Gerard Pique is still at the club. Messi's relationship with Pique had become increasingly strained in the final stages of the former's spell in Catalonia.

