Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Mino Raiola hands Barca boost in Erling Haaland pursuit, Club identify Chelsea attacker as Ferran Torres alternative and more - 20 December 2021

Barcelona beat Elche in an exciting La Liga encounter at the weekend. Nico Gonzalez scored an 85th minute winner to help the Catalans break a three-game winless streak across all competitions.

Xavi Hernandez and co. have a lot of work to do and the club are also looking to bring in reinforcements during the January transfer window. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 20 December 2021.

Xavi talks about gap between Real Madrid and Barcelona

Speaking to the press ahead of their high-profile clash with Sevilla, Xavi Hernandez talked about the 16-point gap between Barcelona and Real Madrid. But he added that it was still a bit too early to rule out their chances.

“We are at 16 points. It is an abysmal difference, but there is a lot of league left and we do not rule out anything. It is a matter of results, of knowing how to compete, defending better.”

Xavi was also asked about Casemiro's yellow card incident in Real Madrid's game against Cadiz. The Brazilian lunged in with both feet on Ivan Alejo but the referee thought it was only worthy of a yellow card. Even though the replays showed that Casemiro was being reckless and was out of control, VAR didn't think further punishment was necessary.

To this, Xavi responded:

“It is not for me to say anything. I am not talking about the referees. Their work is very difficult. Even with the VAR it is difficult.... They are professionals and they decide. You have to support them. It is a difficult and complicated profession.”

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Casemiro only got a yellow for this 😳 Casemiro only got a yellow for this 😳 https://t.co/M62Qxto6PR

Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech is Barcelona's 'Plan B'

Fabrizio Romano claims that Barcelona are pushing to sign Manchester City winger Ferran Torres. The Catalans have agreed personal terms with the Spaniard but are yet to reach an agreement with Manchester City over the transfer fee.

They are also reportedly looking at Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech as 'Plan B'. If the move for Torres doesn't work out, the Catalans will look to sign the Morocco international. Ziyech might not be named for the AFCON Cup that starts in January as he has had a falling out with his national team coach.

As such, he would be available to play during January, unlike the other African players who will need to leave for international duty. The 28-year-old has scored three goals and provided four assists in 18 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea so far this season.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Barcelona have also Ziyech opened as plan B - he’s an option only in case Ferrán deal won’t be concluded. Barcelona are pushing on Ferrán Torres deal. He’s the priority - personal terms agreed but it’s still not agreed with Man City [€50m bid, €60m price tag]. Talks on 🇪🇸 #FCB Barcelona have also Ziyech opened as plan B - he’s an option only in case Ferrán deal won’t be concluded. Barcelona are pushing on Ferrán Torres deal. He’s the priority - personal terms agreed but it’s still not agreed with Man City [€50m bid, €60m price tag]. Talks on 🇪🇸 #FCBBarcelona have also Ziyech opened as plan B - he’s an option only in case Ferrán deal won’t be concluded. https://t.co/CvG4aMUSHl

Mino Raiola says Erling Haaland can wait for Barcelona

Erling Haaland is arguably the most sought after striker in the world right now. Despite their financial troubles, Barcelona are still hoping to sign the Norwegian international in the near future. Now his agent Mino Raiola has handed the Catalans a boost by saying that Haaland can wait for Barcelona.

Speaking to NOS (via MARCA), Raiola refused to rule out a move to Barcelona for his client. He said:

"Could Haaland wait for Barcelona? He can wait for anybody. We don't have a pre-agreement with any club.

"We'll look for the best option for him and I can't rule out another year at Dortmund. Theoretically, that's still possible."

Haaland has been in sublime form this season. He has scored 19 goals and provided five assists in just 16 appearances across all competitions for Borussia Dortmund.

