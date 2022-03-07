Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Ousmane Dembele takes decision on future, Inter Milan to battle Barca for Juve forward and more - 7 March 2022

Barcelona are expected to revamp their squad this summer and have been linked with a plethora of high-profile players.

Ferran Torres starred as Barcelona produced a thoroughly professional performance to come back from behind to beat Elche over the weekend. The win takes them to third in the La Liga table and things are starting to look up for the Catalans under new manager Xavi Hernandez.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 7 March 2022.

Xavi says Ronald Araujo is Barcelona's most improved player

Uruguayan centre-back Ronald Araujo has done a solid job for Barcelona this season. He is set for a bright future and the club are committed to extending his contract, which expires in 2023.

Speaking to the press after Barcelona's 2-1 win over Elche, Xavi heaped praise on the 22-year-old. He said:

"Maybe Araujo is the player who has improved the most since I took over, above all with the ball because he is taking risks ... He is driving (forward) with the ball. Today he was the free man. There were times he was the advanced midfielder.

"He's changed how he plays, which is what we demand, and is gaining weight within the team. Without the ball, he's one of the best in the world, with the ball he had to improve. It's fundamental for him and the team."

Inter Milan offer €7.5 million per annum to Paulo Dybala

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. He has entered the final few months of his current contract with the Bianconeri and a renewal seems unlikely. Both parties have been at loggerheads over the terms of a new deal.

Plenty of top European sides are monitoring Dybala's situation, with Barcelona and Inter Milan being chief among them. As per Gazzetta dello Sport (via Fichajes), Inter Milan have already offered a five-year contract worth €7.5 million per year to the Argentina international.

Veteran forward Alexis Sanchez is likely to leave Milan at the end of the season and Lautaro Martinez's future remains unresolved. As a result, the Nerzzurri are looking to strengthen their attack this summer.

It is further claimed that Inter Milan are pressuring the 28-year-old to sign with them and that they are currently the favorites to secure his services.

Wyngback Soccer ⚽️ @wyngback BREAKING: Paulo Dybala is close to joining Inter on a free transfer from Juventus in the summer



La Joya could be coming to Milan



BREAKING: Paulo Dybala is close to joining Inter on a free transfer from Juventus in the summerLa Joya could be coming to Milan 🚨 BREAKING: Paulo Dybala is close to joining Inter on a free transfer from Juventus in the summer 🇦🇷 La Joya could be coming to Milan 😳 💎 https://t.co/pHpEHIOIuc

Ousmane Dembele leaves door open for Barcelona contract extension

Ousmane Dembele has turned in some impressive performances for Barcelona in recent weeks. Xavi Hernandez has been able to bring out the best in him and he is still very much a part of the side despite being on course to become a free agent this summer.

Helena Condis of COPE claims that the Frenchman is now open to extending his contract with the Catalans. However, it is important to note that his agent Moussa Sissoko is yet to restart regotiations with Barcelona's representatives.

Ultimately, an extension will hinge on whether or not the 24-year-old is open to lowering his wage demands to sign a fresh deal.

