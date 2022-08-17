Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang close to leaving Barca for Premier League side, Blaugrana meet with Villarreal star's agent and more - 17 August 2022

Barcelona are looking to offload quite a few players over the next couple of weeks and that include one of the biggest stars at the club.

The Blaugrana got the ball rolling on their 2022-23 La Liga campaign with a goalless draw against Rayo Vallecano at the Camp Nou this Saturday. After finishing second in the 2021-22 season, the Catalans will be looking to challenge for the title this term.

They've recruited incredibly well in the summer but have a long way to go before they can register all of their new signings. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barca from 17 August 2022.

Barcelona working on departures of seven players

Barca are starting to get a bit desperate as we enter the business end of the 2022 summer transfer window. They are looking to offload players in order to comply with the financial fair play regulations so that they can register new signing Jules Kounde.

As per Mundo Deportivo, Barca are hoping to offload as many as seven players so that they can register Jules Kounde and any other new signings.

The seven players that the Catalans are looking to get off their payroll before the end of the month are Memphis Depay, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Frenkie de Jong, Sergino Dest, Martin Braithwaite, Samuel Umtiti and Ez Abde.

Barca sporting director meets with Juan Foyth's agent

Villarreal right-back Juan Foyth's agent Claudio Curti was spotted in Barcelona on Tuesday. Mundo Deportivo claims that Curti met with the Catalans' sporting director Mateu Alemany about a potential transfer to the Camp Nou.

Foyth is among the right-backs that the Blaugrana are reportedly looking to sign before the transfer window draws to a close. However, Villarreal have slapped a €65 million price tag on the 24-year-old Argentina international. They only signed him last season on a deal worth €15 million.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang close to leaving Barcelona

Despite Xavi's recent comments about counting on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this season, the veteran striker seems to be on his way out of the club. As per journalist Jose Alvarez, Aubameyang is closer to leaving Barca than Frenkie de Jong right now.

Chelsea and Manchester United have registered an interest in the former Arsenal striker. However, Xavi wants to keep him at the Camp Nou ahead of De Jong. Aubameyang joined Barcelona in January 2022 as a free agent after his contract was terminated by Arsenal.

He has since done a decent job for the Catalans, scoring 13 goals and providing one assist in 24 appearances across all competitions so far.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea will hold a new round of talks with the Gabon international's camp this week. Once they attain clarity over the personal terms, the Blues will submit an official bid to Barcelona. The Blaugrana reportedly want somewhere around €30 million for Aubameyang.

