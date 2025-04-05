Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: PSG eyeing Catalans ace, club want Moise Kean, and more - April 5, 2025

Barcelona host Real Betis at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Saturday, April 5, in LaLiga. Hansi Flick's team are leading the title race after 29 games this season.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have set their sights on a Spanish midfielder who plays for the Catalans. Elsewhere, the LaLiga giants are planning to take Moise Kean to Camp Nou this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from April 5, 2025.

PSG eyeing Gavi

Gavi is wanted in France

PSG are considering a move for Gavi this summer, according to Fichajes.net. The Spanish midfielder is highly rated at Barcelona and is considered a future club captain.

However, he has struggled for chances under Hansi Flick of late. The Gavi returned from a long layoff due to injury in October last year, and has registered 28 appearances for the Catalans since.

However, he has started just 14 games under the German tactician. The Parisians are keeping a close eye on the situation and are planning to prise him away.

Luis Enrique wants the player on his roster and has asked the Ligue 1 champions to do the needful. The former Barcelona manager reportedly shares a good relationship with Gavi following their time together with the Spain national team. He is keen to team up with him at the Parc des Princes.

Enrique believes that the 20-year-old will slot in very nicely in his tactics at PSG. However, the player remains a key figure for the Catalans and signed a new long-term deal earlier this year.

Flick also holds him in high regard and Gavi's recent ACL injury could be behind the manager's cautious approach of late. As such, prising him away could be a tough task.

Barcelona want Moise Kean

Moise Kean

Barcelona have set their sights on Moise Kean ahead of the summer, according to Gazzetta dello Sport via SPORT. The Catalans are looking for a long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who will turn 37 in a few months.

Multiple candidates have been named for the job, including Newcastle United's Alexander Isak and Sporting hitman Viktor Gyokeres. However, it now appears that the Camp Nou hierarchy have also added Kean to their wish list for the job.

The Italian has turned his career around since leaving Juventus to join Fiorentina last summer. The 25-year-old has registered 21 goals from 35 games across competitions this season.

The LaLiga giants are convinced by his performances and his versatility. Barcelona have already enquired about the player's availability. Kean has a €52 million release clause, valid for 15 days from July 1 this year.

Catalans received Nico Williams boost

Nico Williams

Nico Williams would prefer to stay in Spain over a move to Arsenal, according to The Telegraph. The Gunners are keen to rope in the 22-year-old this summer to strengthen their attack and are engaged in talks with his entourage.

However, the north London side believe that Williams' €15 million per-year wage demands could hint at a desire to stay in Spain. That could be great news for Barcelona, who are long-term admirers of the Athletic Bilbao man.

The Catalans are keen to team Williams up with his good friend and national teammate Lamine Yamal at Camp Nou. However, they are yet to make a move for the player.

