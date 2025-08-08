Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: PSG eyeing Marc-Andre ter Stegen, LaLiga ace set to leave, more - August 8, 2025

Barcelona are all set to face Serie A side Como at the Estadi Johan Cruyff on Sunday, August 10, in the Joan Gamper Trophy. The Catalans have been on a roll since Hansi Flick took over last summer, securing a domestic treble in the 2024-25 campaign.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are keeping a close eye on Marc-Andre ter Stegen's situation at Camp Nou. Elsewhere, a LaLiga defender is all set to part ways with the LaLiga champions this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from August 8, 2025.

PSG eyeing Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Marc-Andre ter Stegen

PSG have entered the race to sign Marc-Andre ter Stegen, according to Fichajes. The German custodian's future at Barcelona is up in the air following the arrival of Joan Garcia from Espanyol.

The young Spaniard has been identified as Ter Stegen's replacement and is expected to become the new No. 1 for the Catalans. The 33-year-old, meanwhile, is currently sidelined after undergoing a back surgery at the end of last month.

The LaLiga champions wanted to use Ter Stegen's absence to register Garcia, but the veteran goalkeeper has refused to cooperate. Barcelona have already initiated disciplinary action against the German and have stripped him of captaincy.

PSG are keeping a close eye on the developments at Camp Nou, and are plotting to prise Ter Stegen away. Luis Enrique is looking for a new goalkeeper amid the uncertainties surrounding the future of Gianluigi Donnarumma, and the German has emerged as an option. The news is likely to delight the Catalans, who remain keen to offload Ter Stegen.

Inigo Martinez set to leave Barcelona

Inigo Martinez

Inigo Martinez is all set to leave Barcelona this summer to move to Al-Nassr, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The 34-year-old was outstanding for the Catalans last season, helping them to a domestic treble.

However, Martinez hasn't featured prominently for the LaLiga champions in pre-season, and it now looks like his time at Camp Nou is coming to an end. The Spaniard's contract was due to expire in 2026, but he will now terminate the deal and leave Barcelona for free.

The move will clear up space in the Catalans' wage bill, and enable the registration of new signings Marcus Rashford and Joan Garcia. Interestingly, Martinez's departure could also end speculation regarding the futures of Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen.

Como eyeing Inaki Pena

Inaki Pena

Como have entered the race to sign Inaki Pena this summer, according to journalist Alfredo Pedulla. The 26-year-old is a forgotten man at Camp Nou and his situation has been further complicated by Joan Garcia's arrival.

Pena failed to cement a place in Barcelona's starting XI last season, despite an extended run in the team following Marc-Andre ter Stegen's injury. Wojciech Szczesny eventually leapfrogged him in the pecking order, and the Pole is expected to deputize for Garcia next season.

Pena is likely to leave the Catalans this summer, and isn't short of options. He is already wanted in LaLiga, and Como have now entered the fray. The Spanish champions are ready let him leave and will sanction a departure as soon as Joan Garcia is registered.

