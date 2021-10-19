Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Real Madrid star desperate to join Barca, Club set to agree new five-year deal for forward and more - 19 October 2021

After beating Valencia in rather comfortable fashion over the weekend, Barcelona are now focused on their Champions League tie against Dynamo Kiev. After suffering back-to-back 3-0 defeats at the hands of Bayern Munich and Benfica in their first two games, the Catalans desperately need to win this one.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 19 October 2021.

Ronald Koeman stresses the importance of beating Dynamo Kiev

Darwin Nunez of SL Benfica celebrates scoring his sides third goal against Barcelona

Barcelona were humbled in their first two Champions League fixtures of the 2021-22 season. After losing 3-0 to Bayern Munich at home, they conceded a 3-0 defeat to Benfica on the road. The Catalans cannot afford to slip up anymore if they want to progress beyond the group stage.

Speaking to the press ahead of the game, manager Ronald Koeman discussed the need to win and the difficulty of beating the Ukrainian outfit.

“We played against Dynamo Kiev last season, and we know what they are capable of. This is a crucial game in the Champions League, we have to win it after losing the last two games.”

“This is a crucial game, we must win and increase our chances of getting into the next round. We know what to do.”

However, Koeman also played down the chances of his Barcelona side going onto win the Champions League.

“We can not ask this team of players to win the Champions League, but they get along and everything goes well. I think we can qualify from this group.”

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes 🎙| #BarçaDynamo | Ronald Koeman: “We played against Dynamo Kiev last season, and we know what they are capable of. This is a crucial game in the Champions League, we have to win it after losing the last two games.” #UCL 🎙| #BarçaDynamo | Ronald Koeman: “We played against Dynamo Kiev last season, and we know what they are capable of. This is a crucial game in the Champions League, we have to win it after losing the last two games.” #UCL https://t.co/BvwveHu6dh

Barcelona close to agreeing 5-year deal with Ansu Fati

FC Barcelona v Valencia CF - La Liga Santander

After extending Pedri's contract until 2026, Barcelona have now turned their attentions towards tying Ansu Fati to a long-term deal. Mundo Deportivo claims that the Catalans have agreed a deal in principle with the 18-year-old.

Koeman confirmed the same in a press-conference ahead of Barcelona's Champions League tie against Dynamo Kiev. He said:

“I know they’re close to agreeing a new contract and it’s big news for Barca because we’re talking about someone that can mark the club’s future.”

Barcelona director Mateu Alemany has reportedly been in Portugal discussing the terms of Fati's new contract with the player's agent Jorge Mendes. As per the report, all that remains to be done before the deal is announced is for the parties involved to put pen to paper.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Ansu Fati is set to extend his contract with Barça, Ronald Koeman confirms: “I’m told that Barça is close to renewing the contract of Ansu Fati - and it’s big news for Barcelona because we’re talking about a boy that can mark the club’s future”. 🔵🔴🤝 #FCB Ansu Fati is set to extend his contract with Barça, Ronald Koeman confirms: “I’m told that Barça is close to renewing the contract of Ansu Fati - and it’s big news for Barcelona because we’re talking about a boy that can mark the club’s future”. 🔵🔴🤝 #FCB https://t.co/0XLULQkqaQ

Isco ready to pay out of his own pocket to play for Barcelona

Levante UD v Real Madrid CF - La Liga Santander

It's been a while since Real Madrid midfielder Isco fell down the pecking order at Real Madrid. Carlo Ancelotti's arrival as manager was expected to work in the Spaniard's favor but he has remained on the periphery at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Also Read

He has started just two games in La Liga in the new season and is looking for a way out of the club. As per Catalan outlet El Nacional, Isco favors a move to bitter rivals Barcelona and is ready to pay out of his own pocket to secure a switch.

Isco is in the final year of his contract at Real Madrid and will look to move when his deal runs out next summer. In 342 appearances across all competitions for Real Madrid, Isco has scored 52 goals and provided 56 assists for Real Madrid.

Edited by Shambhu Ajith