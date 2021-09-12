Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Reason behind Dani Olmo's failed move to Barca revealed, Blaugrana refused to sign two Tottenham Hotspur players and more - 12 September 2021

These are testing times for Barcelona. The team is preparing ahead of a high-profile UEFA Champions League game against Bayern Munich in midweek. It has been a strange summer for the Catalans and more details of their transfer window activity are starting to emerge.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 12 September 2021.

Miralem Pjanic says even Messi didn't understand Koeman's attitude towards him

Besiktas midfielder Miralem Pjanic

Barcelona have sent Miralem Pjanic out on loan to Besiktas. The former Juventus man had established himself as one of the best holding midfielders in Europe before copping a move to Barcelona in 2020.

However, Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman didn't seem interested in Pjanic's services. The Bosnian international started just six games in the 2020-21 La Liga season and was desperate to leave the club in the summer.

Pjanic has vocalized his disappointment at being sidelined by Koeman a few times already. Now he has revealed in an interview with Tuttosport (via Football Italia) that even Lionel Messi has asked him why he wasn't playing.

Pjanic said:

“Besiktas wanted me strongly in the last days of the transfer market and I couldn’t stay in Barcelona with Koeman, I would have lost another year and I didn’t want to.

“Koeman had an attitude with me that no one understood, not even Messi. Leo, last year, told me several times: ‘But why doesn’t he let you play? Has something happened?

“Besiktas are the Turkish champions, they are in the Champions League and… they have a black and white jersey. They welcomed me in a great way, it will be another great challenge.”

Pjanic: "Messi never understood the way Koeman treated me. He used to ask me if something happened or if something was wrong." — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) September 11, 2021

Barcelona said no to signing Tanguy Ndombele and Serge Aurier

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Barcelona right-back Emerson Royal was sold to Tottenham Hotspur for £25.8 million on transfer deadline day. Fabrizio Romano has now revealed that Spurs offered Barcelona the chance to sign Tanguy Ndombele or Serge Aurier in exchange for Emerson.

However, Barcelona turned down the chance to sign either player. The Catalans had exercised the option to sign Emerson earlier this summer for €9 million. Ronald Koeman has now revealed why he had to let the Brazilian go a few weeks after he arrived at the club.

Koeman said (via Sport):

“It’s not been easy. An example of me wanting to help the club is the Emerson decision.

"I told the club if the money was important, they can sell Emerson because we have Dest, Mingueza and even Sergi Roberto. I didn’t stand in the way because I could have said: ‘He’s not moving.’”

Tottenham will pay €25m guaranteed to Barcelona for Emerson Royal. There are no add-ons included. Barça turned down the opportunity of signing Ndombele or Aurier as part of the deal. ⚪️ #THFC



…and today, Emerson Royal starts and makes his debut as new Spurs player. 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/5khKgGOxgA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 11, 2021

Barcelona were too late to try to negotiate a deal for Dani Olmo

Brazil v Spain: Gold Medal Match Men's Football - Olympics: Day 15

Barcelona made a desperate attempt on transfer deadline day to sign Dani Olmo from RB Leipzig. According to Marca, the player was keen to join the Catalans. However, RB Leipzig weren't ready to sell him on deadline day as it was too late for them to find a replacement.

The 23-year-old attacker spent seven years at La Masia between 2007 and 2014. He scored seven goals and provided 12 assists in 46 appearances across all competitions last term. Olmo did a great job for Spain at Euro 2020 as well, providing three assists in five appearances in the continental competition.

