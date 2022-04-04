Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Robert Lewandowski pushing to join Barca, Luis Suarez convinces teammate to sign new deal with Blaugrana and more - 4 April 2022

Barcelona have one of the strongest attacking departments in the world, and it could yet get significantly better in the summer.

The Catalans produced a very good performance to beat Sevilla 1-0 on Sunday. Pedri scored the only goal of the game in the 72nd minute and the win has taken Barcelona to second in the La Liga table. Meanwhile, the club is also actively working on bolstering their squad in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 4 April 2022.

Barcelona the likeliest destination for Ruben Neves

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Watford - Premier League

Barcelona have been on the lookout for a new holding midfielder. While Sergio Busquets has been exceptional over the course of his career for Barcelona, there is no denying the fact that his best days are now behind him. That is why the Catalans need to invest in a long-term replacement for the Spanish legend.

According to David Ornstein, Barcelona have now emerged as a potential destination for Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves. The Portuguese international has garnered plenty of interest from several European giants and is widely tipped to leave Wolves this summer.

Ornstein claims that Barcelona could be the likely destination for Neves. The 25-year-old is reportedly ready to take the next step in his career and will also be looking to move on this summer.

Luis Suarez convices Ronald Araujo to sign new contract with Barcelona

Uruguay v Peru - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifier

Barcelona have been looking to extend Ronald Araujo's contract for a while now. They have been in touch with the player's camp but an agreement hasn't been reached yet. Araujo has established himself as a key member of the Barcelona starting lineup and his current contract expires next summer.

As per renowned journalist Gerard Romero, Araujo has been urged to put pen to paper on a new deal by his Uruguayan teammate and former Barcelona striker Luis Suarez.

Suarez left Barcelona in unceremonious fashion in the summer of 2020 but his legendary status at the club will remain intact. It appears now that the 35-year-old has advised the young centre-back to kick on with his development and commit his future to Barcelona.

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca | Luis Suarez has been key in convincing Ronald Araújo to stay & renew his contract with FC Barcelona.

Robert Lewandowski pushing to join Barcelona

Sport-Club Freiburg v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga

Robert Lewandowski is reportedly prepared to call it a day on his stint with Bayern Munich and is looking for a new challenge this summer. According to SPORT, the Polish international wants to join Barcelona. Several teams are reportedly ready to table a bid for Lewandowski but the striker wants to join the Catalans.

The 33-year-old has scored 45 goals and provided four assists in 38 appearances across all competitions for Bayern Munich so far this season. His current contract with the Bavarians expires in the summer of 2023. As such, if he does not want to extend, Bayern Munich will be forced to cash in on him this summer.

With Luuk De Jong and Martin Braithwaite expected to leave Barcelona in the summer, they are on the lookout for a striker. They'd ideally want a long-term signing but will be happy to make do with the world's most prolific goalscorer for a couple of seasons for now.

