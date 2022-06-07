Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Serie A defender informs club he wants to join Barca, Ousmane Dembele set to leave this summer and more - 7 June 2022

Barcelona have been handed a major boost in their pursuit of one of their top defensive targets this summer.

Barcelona finished second in the 2021-22 La Liga season, 13 points behind winners Real Madrid. It was a largely forgettable campaign for the Catalans. The board is now focused and actively working behind the scenes to deliver a successful summer transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 7 June 2022.

Paul Pogba issues message to potential suitors

Manchester United announced last week that Paul Pogba will leave the club this summer. Pogba has been linked with Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona. The Frenchman has now revealed what he is looking for with respect to his new club.

In an interview with UNINTERRUPTED, Pogba revealed that he is looking for an environment that would allow him to be himself and enjoy what he does. The 29-year-old said:

“I just want the best for me, I’m thinking like putting everything together. Take my time and I’m just looking for the best. I just want to play football, be myself always and enjoy what I do.

"I need to enjoy what I do because otherwise I cannot perform well. I don’t want to be thinking negative.

"We can be losing games, losing trophies but you have to be happy where you are and enjoy yourself. That’s what I’m looking for."

Barcelona resigned to losing Ousmane Dembele on a free transfer

Barcelona have apparently given up on their attempts to tie Ousmane Dembele to a new deal. According to Sport, Barcelona's director of football Mateu Alemany has run out of patience with Dembele's camp and is not open to planning any more meetings.

Alemany reportedly believes that Dembele has no plans of committing his future to Barcelona and is now resigned to losing the winger on a free transfer this summer. Mundo Deportivo also claims that the Catalans are fed up with the Frenchman's camp and are not interested in any further negotiations.

Kalidou Koulibaly tells Napoli he wants to join Barcelona before pre-season

Veteran centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly is one of Barcelona's main transfer targets this summer. The Catalans have already added Andreas Christensen to their squad but are keen to further bolster their defensive department.

According to CalcioNapoli24, Barcelona have received a major boost in their pursuit of Koulibaly. The 30-year-old has reportedly told the Partenopei that he wishes to leave the club this summer.

It is further claimed that the Senegal international has already rejected a new contract offer made by Napoli. He has reportedly told Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis and manager Luciano Spalletti that he does not wish to stay at the club beyond this summer.

As per another report on SPORT, Koulibaly wants to join Barcelona and wants the deal to be expedited so that he can join them before the pre-season. The Catalans' pre-season is set to start in early July.

