Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Sevilla ready to sign Barca star in swap deal for Jules Kounde, Blaugrana offered 21-year-old Brazilian midfielder and more - 18 May 2022

Barcelona could sign Jules Kounde this summer but they will need to part with one of their star players in order to pull it off.

Following a goalless draw against Getafe, Barcelona will finish second ahead of Atletico Madrid and Sevilla this season. It's been a rather forgettable season for the club and the board is now focused on delivering a successful transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 18 May 2022.

Joan Laporta discusses Ousmane Dembele and Frenkie De Jong future

In an interview with Catalunya Radio on Tuesday (via Barca Blaugranes), Barcelona president Joan Laporta discussed the potential departures of Ousmane Dembele and Frenkie De Jong. On Dembele, he said:

"He wants to stay, but he is very tempted by other options that may offer better conditions. The offer has been on the table for a long time and they have asked us until the end of the season to respond. We wanted an answer sooner but we can’t force it. The coach and I like him.

"We have made a very important effort to keep him. I see him very comfortable. There is a good personal relationship with everyone. Auba has come, with whom he is very good friends. He has some representatives who control the situation, but I hope he stays. If not, we will strengthen that position."

Frenkie De Jong is another player who has been linked with an exit. It has been widely reported that the Catalans are open to selling him because of their financial woes. On the Dutchman's future, Laporta said:

"There are Barcelona players who are coveted on the market. We will do what is best for the club. If the economic levers that we want to activate come out, no player will leave for economic reasons.

"In the sports field, Xavi and Mateu Alemany end up deciding the club’s sports management. I will follow what the club’s professionals say. I don’t know if there will be painful exits. The priority is the club’s economy."

Palmeiras midfielder Danilo offered to Barcelona

According to SPORT, Barcelona have been offered the chance to sign 21-year-old Brazilian midfielder Danilo. The youngster is represented by Kia Joorabchian and Giuliano Bertolucci and they have presented Barcelona with the opportunity to swoop him up this summer.

The Catalans are looking for a long-term successor for Sergio Busquets. Danilo's agent Kia Joorabchian shares a good working relationship with Barcelona. He most recently engineered the sale of Philippe Coutinho to Aston Villa.

However, Barcelona are reportedly not keen to sign Danilo as Busquets' long-term successor as they have their sights set on Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ruben Neves. Arsenal and Juventus have registered an interest in Danilo, who is likely to cost around €25 million.

The youngster had an impressive outing in the 2021 season and has got off to a great start to the 2022 campaign as well. Danilo has already established himself as one of the best midfielders in South America. He is a physically dominant and quick midfielder who excels at the base of midfield.

Sevilla ready to accept Sergino Dest in exchange for Jules Kounde

Xavi Hernandez wants to bolster his backline this summer. They've already reportedly secured the services of Andreas Christensen. As per Mundo Deportivo, Jules Kounde is another player who is on Xavi's wishlist.

A fresh report on Mundo Deportivo claims that Sevilla are now open to selling Kounde. However, they won't let him leave for cheap, and Fabrizio Romano claimed on the Que Golazo Podcast that the Frenchman will cost around €80 million.

Due to their financial problems, Barcelona won't be able to match the Andalusians' asking price. As such, they are trying to engineer a player + cash deal. The Catalans are ready to offer both Sergino Dest and Clement Lenglet in addition to some cash for Kounde.

While Sevilla are interested in Dest, the same cannot be said of their former player Lenglet. As things stand, Barcelona might need to send another player in place of Lenglet.

