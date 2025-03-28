Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Wojciech Szczesny set for renewal, Catalans eyeing EPL ace, and more - March 28, 2025

Barcelona secured a 3-0 win over Osasuna on Thursday, March 27, in LaLiga. Goals from Ferran Torres, Dani Olmo, and Robert Lewandowski helped Hansi Flick's side go three points clear at the top of the league.

Meanwhile, Wojciech Szczesny is all set to sign a new deal with the Catalans. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are interested in a Premier League midfielder.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from March 28, 2025.

Wojciech Szczesny set for renewal

Wojciech Szczesny

Wojciech Szczesny is almost certain to extend his stay at Camp Nou, according to journalists Tomasz Wlodarczyk and Lucasz Wisniowski. The Polish goalkeeper came out of retirement to join the Catalans in October last year as an emergency signing to deal with Marc-Andre ter Stegen's injury.

Szczesny started as a backup to Inaki Pena in the squad, but soon usurped the Spaniard from the No. 1 role. The former Juventus custodian has been outstanding so far, registering nine clean sheets in 17 games. The player's contract expires at the end of this season, but his form has sparked talks of a renewal.

Speaking recently, as cited by Barca Universal, Wlodarczyk insisted that there's a 99 percent chance that the 34-year-old will sign a one-year extension.

“There’s a 99% chance that Wojciech Szczesny will extend his contract with Barcelona until at least the end of next season,” said Wlodarczyk.

Wisniowski added that there will not be any financial constraints to the renewal process.

“I don’t think money will be a problem. Szczesny’s camp knows how to capitalise on the fact that he plays for Barcelona,” said Wisniowski

Wojciech Szczesny's renewal could mark the end of Pena's stay at Camp Nou.

Barcelona eyeing Sandro Tonali

Sandro Tonali

Barcelona are eyeing a move for Sandro Tonali this summer, according to Calciomercato. The Italian midfielder has been a revelation for Newcastle United this season and has earned admirers at Camp Nou.

Tonali helped the Magpies win the EFL Cup and has registered three goals and two assists from 35 games across competitions. The Catalans are now planning to prise him away and have already informed the player's camp of their desire.

However, there has been no direct contact with the English club, who won't be too eager to let him go. The 24-year-old is under contract at St. James' Park until 2028, so he is likely to cost a fat fee. Meanwhile, Tonali is also wanted back in Italy, with AC Milan and Juventus apparently among his suitors.

Catalans planning to offload Andreas Christensen

Andreas Christensen

Barcelona are ready to cash in on Andreas Christensen this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Danish defender has struggled with injuries this season, and has managed just one appearance for the Catalans.

He was heavily linked with an exit in January, but ended up staying. However, Christensen is no longer part of the LaLiga giants' plans, and they are eager to move him on at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old will enter the final year of his contract this summer, and Barcelona do not plan to offer him a new deal. The player arrived for free in 2022, so any transfer fee will be registered as pure profit in the books.

