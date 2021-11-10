Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Xavi wants to offload three players in January, Pep Guardiola discusses Raheem Sterling to Barca rumours and more - 9 November 2021

Barcelona announced on Monday that Xavi Hernandez has been appointed as the club's new manager. Ronald Koeman was sacked a little more than a week ago after the team got off to a poor start to the season. There are a lot of expectations on Xavi as he takes charge of his former club.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 9 November 2021.

Philippe Coutinho dismisses claims he refused to come on against Celta Vigo

FC Barcelona v Valencia CF - La Liga Santander

It has been claimed in the media over the past couple of days that Philippe Coutinho refused to come on during Barcelona's 3-3 draw against Celta Vigo. Interim coach Sergi Barjuan had asked Coutinho to warm up to replace the injured Ansu Fati. However, Alejandro Balde was brought in place for the teenager in the second half.

Coutinho has now rubbished the claims that he was being unprofessional. In a press conference on Monday, Coutinho said:

“I was very surprised when I saw the news because in all my career I have never been unprofessional, they can look wherever I went, I always respected everyone. Journalists always believe a lot of things.

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball

mirror.co.uk/sport/football… Philippe Coutinho dismisses "unprofessional" claims as Xavi unveiled as Barcelona boss Philippe Coutinho dismisses "unprofessional" claims as Xavi unveiled as Barcelona bossmirror.co.uk/sport/football… https://t.co/6db8qqPHSR

Pep Guardiola discusses Raheem Sterling to Barcelona rumours

Manchester City v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Raheem Sterling is a player who has been extensively linked with Barcelona in recent weeks. The Englishman has fallen down the pecking order at Manchester City following the arrival of Jack Grealish this summer. Sterling has started just three Premier League games so far this season.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola discussed the rumors and said that he is not aware of Barcelona's interest in the 26-year-old. Guardiola said (via Manchester Evening News):

“Honestly I have no idea. I don’t know anything. Not that I would tell you anyway,” he said.

“If Barcelona are interested in any of our players, I am convinced that they can get them. Barca continues to be an attractive club, more than attractive. The city, the club, the history and this for the trainers, for the players always seduces a lot.

“If Barcelona interests one of our players, they will set up the machinery into operation, it is a liner. Barca can use their media to influence signings. That’s the thing about Barcelona; they can do what they want, good or bad.”

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano
Pep Guardiola on Barça interest for Raheem Sterling: "Honestly I have no idea. But if Barcelona are interested in any of our players, I'm convinced they can get them. Barça continues to be attractive, more than attractive…", he told @mundodeportivo.

Xavi wants Luuk De Jong, Samuel Umtiti and Neto offloaded in January

FC Barcelona v Levante UD - LaLiga Santander

One of the first things that Xavi wants to get around to at Barcelona is clearing the deadwood at the club. According to Fichajes, Xavi has already identified three players he wants offloaded in January.

Samuel Umtiti, Luuk De Jong and Neto Murara are the three players he wants out of the club in January. Umtiti was deemed surplus to requirements this summer and was set to be sold in the transfer window. However, the Frenchman reportedly convinced Joan Laporta to give him another chance.

But that hasn't worked out for Umtiti, who is yet to start a single La Liga game this season. Luuk De Jong has proven to be a terrible loan signing. He has scored just a single goal in nine appearances across all competitions.

Finally, Xavi wants to back youngsters Inaki Pena and Arnau Tenas instead of 31-year-old goalkeeper Neto who is unlikely to displace Marc Andre ter Stegen.

