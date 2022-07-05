Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Young Barca midfielder wants to leave the club on loan, Blaugrana weighing up move for Ligue 1 centre-back and more - 5 July 2022

One of Barcelona's brightest young prospects wants to leave the club on loan this summer.

Barcelona finished second in the 2021-22 La Liga season, 13 points behind winners Real Madrid. It was a largely forgettable campaign for the Catalans. The board is now focused and actively working behind the scenes to deliver a successful summer transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 5 July 2022.

Yaya Toure backs Franck Kessie to succeed at Barcelona

Former Barcelona midfielder Yaya Toure has hailed new arrival Franck Kessie as a great signing for the club. The Ivory Coast international has signed a four-year contract with the Catalans. The former AC Milan midfielder arrives on a Bosman transfer and will bolster Barcelona's midfield department significantly.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo about Kessie, Toure said:

“Physically he is a very powerful midfielder and I think he can still improve a lot in several aspects. He is a great player and if he has the confidence that he had at Milan I think he will be a great signing.

“I also told him that he had to be prepared for the high level of competition at Barça, because there are two or three players with whom to fight for a starting position. He is fully aware and he sees me almost like an older brother, he listens to me a lot. Now he will be in a top club, surrounded by great players. I am very happy for him and for Barcelona.”

Nico Gonzalez considering leaving Barcelona on loan

Nico Gonzalez is wary of the fact that he might see game time coming at a premium next season at Barcelona. Following the arrival of Franck Kessie, Gonzalez is expected to fall further down the pecking order.

As per Mundo Deportivo, Nico wants to play first-team football and although he believes he has a future at Barcelona, he is considering going on loan this season.

Marseille, Real Betis, Real Sociedad and Valencia have all been linked with the 20-year-old Spaniard.

Barcelona considering summer move for Benoit Badiashile

As per SPORT, Barcelona are weighing up a move for AS Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile. The Catalans had made Jules Kounde a priority summer transfer target but have been put off by the price tag. Sevilla reportedly want in excess of €65 million for Kounde.

As a result, Barcelona are now looking at cheaper alternatives and AS Monaco's left-footed centre-back has been identified as a potential signing. Despite being just 21, Badiashile has plenty of experience playing at the highest level. He has become a regular starter at AS Monaco over the past couple of seasons.

