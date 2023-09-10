Barcelona tried to sign exit-linked PSG star on loan, Ligue 1 club did not want player to leave on a temporary basis - Reports

Barcelona reportedly tried to sign Marco Verratti on loan this summer but Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) weren't willing to allow the Al Arabi-bound midfielder to leave temporarily.

According to Onze Mondial (via SPORT), the Blaugrana attempted to sign Verratti on loan with the Italian midfielder being a long-term target. He was destined to leave the Parc des Princes after being deemed surplus to requirements.

Barcelona weren't the only European giant interested in signing Verratti on loan. Chelsea and Bayern Munich also made approaches to the Ligue 1 champions regarding his temporary signing.

However, none of those clubs were willing to pay a loan fee and PSG therefore didn't allow him to leave for any of those potential suitors. Instead, the 30-year-old is joining Qatar Stars League Al Arabi for €45 million, per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Verratti had spent 11 years at the Parc des Princes and was a mainstay in the Parisians' side. He made 416 appearances across competitions, scoring 11 goals and providing 61 assists. The Italy international won nine Ligue 1 titles, six Coupe de France trophies, and six French League Cups.

Barcelona's interest may have stemmed from the departure of Sergio Busquets with the holding midfielder leaving for MLS side Inter Miami. The Catalan giants have rectified his exit with the signing of Oriel Romeu from Girona.

Barcelona advisor takes a swipe at Ousmane Dembele after his move to PSG

Ousmane Dembele's departure was met with criticism from Barcelona.

One player who headed in the opposite direction from Barcelona to PSG this summer was Ousmane Dembele. The French superstar decided to leave the La Liga champions and head back to his homeland with the Parisians.

Barca wanted to keep hold of Dembele but he insisted on joining the Ligue 1 champions. The 26-year-old made the move to the Parc des Princes in a €50 million but rather unceremoniously. The Blaugrana were aggrieved with the manner in which the France international departed and have taken issue with his lack of commitment.

Enric Masip who is an advisor to Barcelona president Joan Laporta echoed those sentiments when he took a dig at Dembele (via BarcaBlaugranes):

“Dembéle already demonstrated his lack of commitment when he did not renew. I prefer a player who gives me a seven or an eight to one who gives me a ten and two days later goes to another team to win more."

The Catalan giants have endured financial difficulties but were looking to get a new contract sorted for Dembele. Yet, he opted to join PSG in a move that Masip feels was motivated by money:

“It is very easy to kiss the shield when you score a goal or sell smoke on social networks. There’s nothing wrong with wanting to earn more, but when one is committed, one does not look at the money and does not say one thing one day and something else another day."

Dembele is regarded as one of Europe's most exciting attackers but injuries were an issue during his time at Camp Nou. The Blaugrana were patient with him through his fitness issues.

However, he was a hit for Barca when available, bagging 40 goals and 43 assists in 185 games across competitions. He has played three times already for Luis Enrique's PSG and looks set to be a major player for the Ligue 1 giants moving forward.