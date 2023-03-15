Barcelona were unable to sign €70m rated Manchester City star in winter transfer window due to financial restrictions - Reports

Barcelona were unable to sign Manchester City star Joao Cancelo during the winter transfer window due to financial restrictions, according to Barca Universal.

According to the report, the Portugal international has once again become a hot prospect ahead of the summer transfer window.

Cancelo joined Bayern Munich in January on loan from Manchester City with an option to make the transfer permanent this summer for €70 million. The versatile full-back left the Sky Blues after becoming frustrated with a lack of playing time at the Etihad.

It was also claimed that the Portugal international had a clash with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola after struggling for playing time.

Meanwhile, Cancelo has also not enjoyed the brightest of starts to his tenure at Bayern Munich and it looks quite unlikely that the Bavarian giants will sign him permanently. The former Juventus star has played just 434 minutes of football under Julian Nagelsmann and looks out of favor.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive João Cancelo is frustrated with his lack of playing time at Bayern.



He has played only 191 minutes out of a possible 450 in the last 5 matches.



As reported by Fabrizio Romano, the upcoming summer transfer window could be a decisive one for Cancelo.

It has been claimed that Barcelona are set to renew their interest in Cancelo in the summer. Club president Joan Laporta already had a meeting with super-agent Jorge Mendes, where they talked about the prospect of signing Cancelo in the summer.

The Blaugrana are understood to be looking to strike a loan deal with the Cityzens as they could struggle to make a €70 million offer for the full-back.

Real Madrid are also believed to be interested in the Manchester City star wanted by their rivals Barcelona. Los Blancos also turned down the chance to sign the 28-year-old in January but may revive their interest in the summer.

Manchester City star willing to lower his €7m-per-year salary to join Barcelona in the summer

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte is reportedly willing to take a pay cut in a bid to secure a move to Barcelona this summer.

According to Spanish media outlet AS, Laporte is happy to take a significant wage cut in order to join the Catalan giants. The former Athletic Bilbao star has reportedly emerged as a target for the Blaugrana as Xavi Hernandez looks to bolster his backline.

Laporte has struggled for playing time at the Etihad this season with Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji and Nathan Ake preferred by Guardiola. He has only had 555 minutes of Premier League action this season, making just seven appearances.

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca Aymeric Laporte is willing to reduce his €7M/year gross salary to join FC Barcelona.

