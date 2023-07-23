Barcelona unhappy with player signed from PL giants, looking to sell him amid interest from La Liga club - Reports

According to El Nacional, Barcelona are unhappy with former Manchester City defender Eric Garcia and could sell the player amidst Real Betis' interest.

Manager Manuel Pellegrini is looking to add more quality to his side, and Garcia has emerged as an option. The defender has failed to become a regular starter at the Blaugrana since his move from Manchester City. Since joining the La Liga giants in 2021, Garcia has made 68 appearances across competitions. He played 32 games last season, starting 18.

Garcia has been tried in multiple positions by Blaugrana boss Xavi, as a central defender, defensive midfielder and full-back. However, he hasn't been able to impress in any position.

Barcelona have Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen in their ranks, and a new right-back could arrive, with Joao Cancelo and Pablo Maffeo among the targets. Hence, it could get even tougher for Garcia to get regular game time.

The 22-year-old, who has represented Spain's senior team 19 times, though, could become a key player for Betis under Pellegrini. Garcia is contracted with Barca till 2026 and has an estimated market value of €10 million.

What Busquets said about leaving Barcelona to join MLS?

One of Barcelona's greatest players, Sergio Busquets, left his boyhood club on a free transfer on June 30 to join MLS club Inter Miami. That ended his eventful 14-season stint at the Camp Nou.

Speaking about his move to the American club, the egendary Spanish midfielder said (via Barca Blaugranes);

“In terms of football, I have only been here a short time. I have only been here three days but it is another culture. It is more spectacle in that it does not depend so much on whether you win or lose, but at the end, it is the path that takes you there and what you accomplish during that time."

He added:

“It is very different from the pressure and what they can ask of you in Spain and in Europe in general.”

Busquets left Barcelona fans nostalgic as he connected effortlessly with Lionel Messi in his debut game for Inter Miami. Miami beat Cruz Azul 2-1 on Friday (July 21) with Messi scoring a 94th-minute free-kick winner against the Liga MX outfit in a Leagues Cup clash.