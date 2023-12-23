Barcelona unlikely to sign on-loan star on permanent deal in the summer due to his inconsistent performances - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly unlikely to sign Joao Felix on a permanent basis next season due to his inconsistent displays.

According to AS, Felix has been losing supporters inside the club in recent weeks. He apparently wasn't the club's first-choice target this season, with their management wanting a move for Tottenham Hotspur's Giovani Lo Celso.

However, Barca president Joan Laporta put Felix's name on the table and ultimately brought him on a season-long loan deal. Barcelona management reportedly favors a midfield four of Gavi, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, and Ilkay Gundogan.

However, Gavi's ACL injury has supposedly saved Felix's spot in the team so far. At this rate, it would seem unlikely that Barcelona meet Atletico Madrid's reported asking price. A report by AS (h/t Football-Espana) in October claimed Los Colchoneros want €80 million for his services.

Moreover, Xavi Hernandez is reportedly demanding another midfielder to increase his team's depth in that area. It could mean the Portugal international's place in the starting XI would be under threat if his performances don't pick up.

Felix has scored six goals and three assists in 20 games across competitions for the Blaugranes. He scored in his team's 1-1 league draw against Valencia on 16 December but was taken off at half-time in the following La Liga clash against UD Almeria.

Barca won the game 3-2 but Felix's substitution before the start of the second half apparently indicates Xavi's dwindling faith in the 24-year-old.

When do Barcelona play next?

The LaLiga season has paused for the festive winter period, giving players an approximate two-week-long break.

Barcelona's last competitive game ended in a 3-2 league win against UD Almeria, where Sergio Roberto scored an 83rd-minute to snatch the three points. The win means they remain fourth in the table with 38 points from 18 matches.

They trail Atletico Madrid, who are on the same points, while Real Madrid and Girona both hold a seven-point lead over Barca. Xavi Hernandez's side will next be seen in action on 4 January, when they face UD Las Palmas in LaLiga at the Gran Canaria.

Barca face Barbastro in the Copa del Rey three days later before squaring up against CD Osasuna at home in the Supercopa de Espana semifinals on 11 January. The Spanish Super Cup was, of course, the first trophy Xavi won at Barca, doing so last season.

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Arsenal and other GW 18 fixtures! Click here