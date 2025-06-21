Barcelona view 25-year-old LaLiga striker as long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly viewing Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez as a long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski. The Catalans have been eyeing a replacement for the Polish icon for a while, as he's in the twilight of his career at 36 years old.

Julian Alvarez rose to fame after a standout performance for Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. After a lack of regular playtime at Manchester City, the 25-year-old signed for Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2024 for a reported €75 million. The Argentine has had an impressive debut season with Los Colchoneros, recording 29 goals and seven assists in 56 outings across competitions.

According to Diario SPORT (h/t Barca Universal), Barcelona are eyeing Julian Alvarez as a long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski. The Polish legend is expected to stay at the club next season, making Alvarez a top target for the next summer transfer window.

Julian Alvarez is currently under contract with Atletico Madrid until 2030. The Argentine is not expected to be available for a small price, given that he's a key part of Diego Simeone's plans at the club. As of now, the Spanish giants reportedly have no plans of letting him leave.

Meanwhile, Barcelona will be keen on signing a striker if Robert Lewandowski leaves the club after next season. Ferran Torres usually plays as Lewandowski's replacement for the Catalans, but a signing like Alvarez will be better suited in the centre-forward position. Barca will now keep an eye on Julian Alvarez next season before making a move for him next summer.

Julian Alvarez's agent makes feelings clear about the Argentine's potential transfer to Barcelona

In an interview with the Spanish TV program El Chiringuito TV, Julian Alvarez's agent, Fernando Hidalgo, spoke about his client's potential transfer to Barcelona. Hidalgo did not close the doors to the Argentine signing for La Blaugrana, saying (via GOAL):

"The day-to-day is at Atletico. We will see how the negotiation goes. Football changes quickly. There will need to be talks between the clubs, and a deal will have to be made."

Hidalgo also hinted that Alvarez is a big fan of Lionel Messi and has followed his career closely, making a move to Barcelona more likely.

"He received many calls, but Atletico want him to stay for now. He has always followed Leo Messi's career, and I don't think many Argentines grow up without a strong feeling for Barça. Julian is very grateful to many Barça players who have spoken highly of him. That motivates him a lot," he said.

In the current transfer window, Barca are focused on signing Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams. They also signed Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia this summer, who's expected to be their number 1 shot-stopper next season. Further signings will also depend on their Financial Fair Play situation.

