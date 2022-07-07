Barcelona view 29-year-old as a potential alternative to Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly interested in AFC Ajax and Argentina left-back Nicolas Tagliafico.

According to Sky Sports journalist Lyall Thomas (via The Hard Tackle), Tagliafico will be available for just €5 million this summer. The 29-year-old's current contract with Ajax expires next summer.

Given the reported fee, Tagliafico is likely a cheaper alternative for the Blaugrana compared to Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso. The Spaniard has been linked with a move to the Nou Camp for some time now, with Barcelona looking to find a back-up for Jordi Alba.

However, according to Spanish publication Sport, the Blues have placed a €13 million price tag on Alonso.

The only complication that may arise for Barcelona in their pursuit of Tagliafico is the interest of other clubs. As per The Hard Tackle's report, fellow La Liga giants Atletico Madrid and French outfit Olympique Lyonnais are also interested in the Argentine defender.

Tagliafico joined Ajax from Argentine side Independiente in the winter of 2018. He has since made 167 appearances across all competitions for the Dutch outfit, chipping in with 16 goals and 22 assists. Tagliafico has lifted three Eredivisie titles and two Dutch Cups with the club.

The left-back, who can also operate in central defense, has made 40 appearances for Argentina. Tagliafico was notably part of their 2021 Copa America-winning squad.

How did the rumored Barcelona targets Nicolas Tagliafico and Marcos Alonso fare last season?

A long-term injury to Ben Chilwell meant Alonso got an extended period on the pitch for Chelsea last season. The 31-year-old made 46 appearances across all competitions, scoring five goals and laying out six assists. Alonso lifted the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup with the Blues last season.

Tagliafico, on the other hand, was limited to just 30 appearances across all competitions for Ajax during the 2021-22 campaign. He started just 13 of those matches, ending up with three goals and four assists. The Argentine only won the Eredivisie title as Ajax lost the Dutch Cup final.

It is worth noting that neither player's productivity came close to Jordi Alba's record for Barcelona last season. The 33-year-old provided a commendable 12 assists in 44 matches across all competitions while also chipping in with three goals for the Blaugrana. However, the club ended the season without any silverware.

